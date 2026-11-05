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From cosmetics to drugs to PCs, Walmsley faces fresh outsider test at HP - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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From cosmetics to drugs to PCs, Walmsley faces fresh outsider test at HP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Emma Walmsley Brings Transformational Leadership to HP as New CEO

Emma Walmsley's Journey and Impact on HP's Future

By Siddhi Mahatole and Bhanvi Satija

Leadership Philosophy and Management Style

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Emma Walmsley has said she wants people around her to challenge her thinking, even if that means disagreeing with her in front of colleagues. It is a management style, she says, that helps prevent CEOs from hearing only what they want to hear.

She will get a chance to test her philosophy in a new industry after HP Inc named the former GSK chief as its next CEO, betting her experience reshaping a sprawling global company can help the PC maker navigate an industry downturn, supply-chain disruptions and rising component costs.

Encouraging Counterviews

"I explicitly invite the counterview," she told Semafor in an interview published in April. "I come across as having conviction and an opinion, which I do, but I also am quite comfortable with shifting it if the facts change."

Track Record at GSK

Walmsley, 57, led GSK from 2017 until December 2025, overseeing the separation of its consumer healthcare business, now called Haleon.

Transformational Achievements

"HP board have secured themselves an excellent executive and leader who is well versed at implementing major transformations," said Shore Capital analyst Sean Conroy, who said Walmsley had a record of making decisions that benefited shareholders.

Challenges and Departure

Walmsley's tenure at GSK was not without challenges, with investors periodically questioning the strength of the company's late-stage drug pipeline. Her surprise departure from the drugmaker was announced in September 2025, when the then-Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels was named her successor.

Defending Her Legacy

At the time, Walmsley defended her legacy.

"As CEO you hope to leave the company you love stronger than you found it, and to prepare for a seamless transition. I'm proud to be doing both," she wrote on LinkedIn, later telling Semafor that GSK was "completely different" from when she was appointed nine years earlier.

Previous Experience and Industry Shifts

Walmsley had already made one big industry leap. Before joining GSK in 2010, she spent 17 years at French cosmetics giant L'Oreal, holding management and marketing roles in London, Paris, New York and Shanghai and eventually running its consumer products business in China.

AI at the Edge: Opportunities and Challenges at HP

AI AT THE EDGE

HP represents another sharp shift, though Walmsley is not entirely a technology outsider.

Board Experience and AI Adoption

She has served on Microsoft's board since 2019, giving her a close view of the company that is at the forefront of AI and cloud computing, and whose Windows operating system is central to HP's PC business.

Walmsley also embraced AI at GSK, including its use in drug discovery.

AI-Enabled PCs and Market Relevance

That experience could prove relevant as HP bets on AI-enabled PCs and other personal devices.

"HP's edge AI bet rides on Windows, and she has seen that playbook from the inside," said Patrick Moorhead, CEO of analyst firm Moor Insights & ‌Strategy.

Immediate Challenges: Memory Costs

But soaring memory-chip prices pose a more immediate challenge, raising costs for PC makers and threatening to push up prices.

"Her first problem won't be AI. It will be memory costs," Moorhead said.

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole, Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Emma Walmsley brings major transformation experience from GSK and consumer products background at L’Oréal, plus tech insight from Microsoft board service
  • HP is grappling with dramatic memory‑chip cost increases—RAM now accounts for about 35 % of PC bill of materials, up from around 15–18 %—and volatile memory shortages are expected to persist into 2027
  • Walmsley’s management philosophy of inviting dissent aligns with HP’s need for bold, adaptive leadership amid industry downturn, AI push and supply‑chain challenges

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Emma Walmsley and what is her new role?
Emma Walmsley is the former CEO of GSK and has been appointed as the next CEO of HP Inc.
What management style does Emma Walmsley use?
Walmsley encourages colleagues to challenge her thinking, inviting counterviews to avoid echo chambers.
What relevant experience does Emma Walmsley bring to HP?
She led major transformations at GSK and has been on Microsoft’s board, gaining insight into AI and technology trends.
What are the main challenges HP currently faces?
HP faces an industry downturn, supply-chain disruptions, rising memory-chip costs, and the integration of AI into its products.
How does Emma Walmsley's background prepare her for leadership at HP?
Her experience managing global companies like GSK and L’Oreal and overseeing transformations equips her to navigate HP's challenges.

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