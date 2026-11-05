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Finance

Britain to make salary disclosure in job ads mandatory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Labour Market Pay Transparency

Britain Mandates Salary Disclosure in Job Ads to Support Youth & Pay Equality

New UK Legislation on Salary Transparency

Government Announcement and Objectives

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain will require employers to publish salaries in job advertisements, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday, as part of efforts to reduce the number of young people not in work, education or training.

The government said requiring companies to disclose pay in job ads would help young people applying for their first jobs, while boosting pay transparency and helping tackle disparities that can disadvantage women.

Current Salary Disclosure Practices

Just over two in five employers always publish salary ranges, while fewer than one in five always disclose specific salaries, Burnham's office said, citing estimates from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Whether you're a young person starting out or a parent trying to support your family, you should know what a job pays before spending your time and effort applying for it," Burnham said in a statement.

Implementation and Legislative Timeline

The government will soon introduce legislation to parliament making salary disclosures mandatory, Burnham's office said, although it did not provide a timeline.

Youth Unemployment in Britain

Nearly one million, or 13%, of 16 to 24 year-olds in Britain are not in employment, education or training, one of the highest shares in Europe. A government review into youth inactivity is due to be published later in November.

Broader Push for Pay Transparency

The measure is part of a broader push to increase pay transparency.

International Context

New York's Salary Disclosure Law

New York became the largest US city to require most private employers to disclose salary ranges in 2022.

European Union Pay Transparency Rules

The European Union adopted pay transparency rules the following year, giving member states until June 2026 to implement them in national law.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli. Editing by Sam Tabahriti and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Mandatory salary disclosure aims to aid jobseekers—especially young people—in assessing roles before applying, while promoting pay transparency and addressing gender disparities.
  • Surveys show that currently only a minority of job adverts include salary details—ranging from under 6% on careers pages to roughly one-third overall—highlighting scope for reform.
  • This move builds on broader transparency initiatives, including upcoming UK equal pay reporting reforms and global trends from the EU and US where salary range disclosure has already been implemented.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Britain making salary disclosure in job ads mandatory?
The UK government is mandating salary disclosure in job ads to support young people entering the workforce, increase pay transparency, and address gender and pay disparities.
Who announced the new salary disclosure policy in Britain?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the policy as part of wider efforts to tackle youth unemployment and increase pay transparency.
How many young people in Britain are not in employment, education, or training?
Nearly one million, or 13%, of 16 to 24-year-olds in Britain are not in employment, education, or training.
When will the mandatory salary disclosure law be implemented in Britain?
The government will introduce legislation soon, but a precise timeline for implementation has not yet been provided.
Is salary disclosure in job ads a new trend internationally?
Yes, other regions like New York and the European Union have also adopted or are implementing similar pay transparency rules.

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