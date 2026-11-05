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Morocco pauses tomato exports to African markets amid high prices at home - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morocco pauses tomato exports to African markets amid high prices at home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture Africa Morocco

Morocco Temporarily Halts Tomato Exports to Africa to Stabilize Prices at Home

Morocco's Decision to Pause Tomato Exports: Background and Implications

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Export Suspension and Domestic Market Impact

RABAT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Morocco paused tomato exports to African markets on Thursday to ensure steady domestic supply and help lower prices at home, the head of the Moroccan fresh produce exporters federation FIFEL and a government source said.

Factors Behind Price Surge

Tomato prices surged on the domestic market due to lower productivity in the country's main producing region of Souss Massa, as well as higher fertiliser and fuel costs.

Export Market Overview

Morocco is the second-largest tomato exporter to the EU, but its African market is relatively small.

Reactions from Exporters and Government

Exporters Notified of the Decision

Exporters serving African markets were informed of the decision, FIFEL head Lahoucine Aderdour told Reuters by phone, without providing further details.

Government's Position on the Export Halt

The halt is "temporary" and aims to help organise the market, said a government source, who requested anonymity, adding that exports "would resume soon."

Exemptions and Previous Measures

More expensive tomatoes shipped to European markets were exempt from the decision, the source said.

Morocco has in previous years restricted exports of some fresh produce to prioritise domestic consumption.

Official Statements

Government spokesman Samir Belfquih did not directly answer a question on Thursday about the export halt but said the government gives priority to "food sovereignty".

Government Measures to Stabilize Food Prices

Regulation and Subsidies

Last week, Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa said the government would regulate food exports to help bring down prices.

The government has maintained transport subsidies to help keep food prices stable and plans to establish regional distribution companies to reduce intermediaries and lower food costs.

Agricultural Export Performance

Agricultural exports rose 4.3% year-on-year to 33.1 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) in the first nine months of this year.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Morocco’s export pause targets African markets only, aiming to ease domestic price surges driven by production setbacks and high input costs
  • Similar past adjustments were limited to industrial or lower-quality segments, not blanket bans, underscoring a nuanced, temporary approach
  • Agricultural exports are up overall—Morocco’s agriculture and agro‑food exports rose ~4.3 % year‑on‑year through September to 33.2 bn MAD, part of a broader 10.7 % increase in the entire sector

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Morocco pause tomato exports to African markets?
Morocco paused tomato exports to ensure steady domestic supply and help lower rising tomato prices at home.
Is the halt on tomato exports permanent?
No, the halt is described as temporary and aims to help organize the domestic market, with exports expected to resume soon.
Which markets are affected by Morocco's export pause?
The pause applies to African markets, while exports to European markets continue as normal.
What factors led to rising tomato prices in Morocco?
Lower productivity in key regions, higher fertilizer and fuel costs contributed to the price surge.
How is the Moroccan government addressing food price stability?
The government is regulating food exports, maintaining transport subsidies, and planning regional distribution companies.

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