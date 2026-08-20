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Trading Day: Can't get no relief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: Can't get no relief 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Federal Reserve Bond Yields

US Bond Yields Jump as Fed Signals Rate Hike; Wall Street Sinks on Oil, Retail Misses

Market Reactions and Economic Analysis

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, Aug 20 (Reuters) - That didn't last long. U.S. bond yields rose on Thursday, retracing much of the previous day's decline on Treasury's surprise buyback announcement and pushing Wall Street to a two-week low. Another rise in oil prices, and a rare sales miss from retail giant Walmart also weighed heavily on stocks.

Federal Reserve Signals and Rate Hike Probabilities

In my column today, I argue that the minutes of the Fed's last meeting suggest a September rate hike is still very much on the table. When you consider recent energy price moves, especially diesel, the 35% probability rate markets are currently putting on a hike next month may be on the low side.

Recommended Reading for Deeper Insight

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

1. Treasury's upsized buybacks may complicate Fed's monetary policy work

2. U.S. relies on tactics, not strategy, to calm angry bonds: Mike Dolan

3. U.S. debt crosses $40 trillion threshold after doubling under Trump and Biden

4. The Iran war energy crisis is just getting started: Bousso

5. The new kingmakers: Crypto, AI and betting firms fuel record spending on the 2026 midterms

Today's Key Market Moves

Major Indices and Sector Performance

• STOCKS: South Korea +6%, Japan +1%. Europe and UK little-changed. Wall Street in the red — S&P 500 sheds 0.9%, Nasdaq down 1%, Dow off 1.3%.

• SECTORS/SHARES: Nine sectors on the S&P 500 fall, two rise. Consumer staples -2%, discretionaries -1.7%; energy +0.4%. Walmart -9%, biggest fall in four years; Moderna -24%.

Currency and Bond Market Developments

• FX: Dollar index ends flat, but not before making new 3-month low and euro trading above $1.17 for first time since May. JPY biggest G10 decliner. Bitcoin +5%, up 15% this week.

• BONDS: 10-year Treasury above 4.70%, higher than pre-buyback announcement. 30-year yield +5 bps. Auction of 30-year TIPS draws strongest demand since December 2020, with bid/cover ratio of 2.82.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil +2% to 4-week high, now +20% in last two weeks and almost 40% year-on-year.

Key Talking Points and Policy Implications

The Debate Over "Free" Markets

"Free" markets

The merits, or otherwise, of a bigger state footprint in markets is worth debating. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is an ardent believer that the price of financial assets should be determined by private sector buyers and sellers, with no state interference, right? Well, maybe. His surprise decision to increase long bond buybacks, and justification for it, raise questions around that assumption.

Bessent's bond market intervention follows his even more surprising foray into the FX market recently to support Japan's yen. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has bought stakes in companies, ordered the purchase of $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities, tried to ban defense firms from buying back shares unless they speed up production, and called for a one-year cap on all credit card interest rates. "Laissez-faire" or "less fair"?

Policy Consistency and Credibility

Credibility

This raises the wider question of policy consistency and credibility. Bessent's forays into the bond and currency markets appear designed to halt the rise in long-term market borrowing costs. Which is fine, but they are unlikely to have any durable effect if they're not part of a strategy to address the fundamentals forcing yields higher in the first place. Especially when Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has said bond yields are a useful guide for policymakers.

According to Bessent, the long end of the Treasuries curve doesn't reflect the "underlying fundamentals." But what are the fundamentals, if not five years of above-target inflation, near-record deficits excluding crisis and world wars, and the federal debt double what it was a decade ago and now above $40 trillion for the first time? The recent surge in the term premium, towards its highest level in over a decade, suggests Warsh and Bessent have some convincing to do.

Global Economic Data and Outlook

Japan's Inflation and Monetary Policy

Japan inflation

Japan's CPI inflation data is released on Friday, with consensus forecasts pointing to an acceleration in the annual core rate to 1.8% in July from 1.6% in June. That's still below the BOJ's 2% target, but the worry for policymakers will be potential pass through from producer prices — annual PPI inflation has shot up to over 7% from just 2% in February.

As Japan imports almost all its energy, this threat is not new, although the recent resurgence in oil prices — now up nearly 40% year-on-year — will be particularly unwelcome. Traders are putting a one-in-three chance of a BOJ hike in September, similar to the Fed, and have almost 100 bps of tightening priced by the end of next year. Given where the yen and long JGB yields are, is that about right?

Upcoming Economic Releases

What could move markets tomorrow?

Key Data to Watch

• PMIs — U.S., UK, euro zone, Japan (August, flash estimates)

• Australia unemployment (July)

• Japan CPI inflation (July)

• UK retail sales (July)

• Canada retail sales (July)

Newsletter and Disclaimer

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here. Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Treasury’s surprise bond‑buyback move (doubling to $4 bn per operation starting Sept 9) briefly pushed yields lower, but 10‑year and 30‑year yields retraced most gains by Aug 20.(currently.att.yahoo.com)
  • Walmart reported its slowest comparable‑store sales growth in over six years (2.6% vs. 3.8% est.), shares plunged ~6‑9%, reflecting consumer strain amid rising gas prices and cap on pharmacy prices.(ae.marketscreener.com)
  • July Fed meeting minutes show “several” and “many” officials see a rate hike likely if inflation doesn’t ease, underscoring asymmetric policy risks ahead.(currently.att.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US bond yields rise sharply?
US bond yields rose following Treasury's surprise buyback announcement and expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in September.
How did the stock market react to rising bond yields and oil prices?
Wall Street fell to a two-week low, with the S&P 500 shedding 0.9%, the Nasdaq down 1%, and the Dow off 1.3%.
What impact did Walmart's sales miss have on the market?
Walmart's rare sales miss weighed heavily on stocks, with the company's shares dropping 9%, their biggest fall in four years.
What is the probability of a Fed rate hike next month?
Rate markets currently put the probability of a Fed rate hike in September at about 35%, though recent developments may suggest this is low.
How did commodity and currency markets perform?
Oil reached a 4-week high, up 20% in two weeks and nearly 40% year-on-year. The dollar index ended flat, and Bitcoin rose 5%.

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