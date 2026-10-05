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Renault appoints Michelin's Carine Damois as CFO after Minto departs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault appoints Michelin's Carine Damois as CFO after Minto departs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Renault Names Michelin’s Carine Damois as CFO Following Minto’s Departure

Leadership Changes at Renault

Duncan Minto’s Departure

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Renault Chief Financial Officer Duncan Minto is leaving Renault to "pursue new professional opportunities outside of the Group" after less than two years in the role, the carmaker said on Monday.

Minto’s Tenure and Interim CEO Role

• Minto, Renault CFO since March 2025, had been briefly interim CEO for the French carmaker after Luca de Meo's sudden departure and until François Provost's nomination

Appointment of Carine Damois

• The automaker said in a statement it had tapped Carine Damois, who had been a Michelin executive, to be its new chief financial officer, with her appointment to take effect in November

Damois’s Mission and Strategic Focus

• Carine Damois's main mission will be to reassure financial markets on the strategy of Renault Group, outlined last March in the FutuReady plan

Market Performance and Outlook

Renault’s Recent Sales and Share Performance

• Despite solid sales of electric and hybrid models, Renault shares are down around 30% since the beginning of the year

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Inti Landauro; Writing by Makini Brice and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Duncan Minto departs after under two years as Renault CFO, and a brief stint as interim CEO (media.renaultgroup.com)
  • Carine Damois brings over 20 years of finance leadership—most recently as Michelin’s Deputy CFO—and will assume the CFO position on 14 November 2026 (media.renaultgroup.com)
  • Renault shares are down nearly 30% year‑to‑date, underscoring Damois’s role in restoring investor confidence in the FutuREady strategic plan (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is replacing Duncan Minto as Renault's CFO?
Carine Damois, previously an executive at Michelin, is replacing Duncan Minto as Renault's Chief Financial Officer.
Why is Duncan Minto leaving Renault?
Duncan Minto is leaving Renault to pursue new professional opportunities outside of the Group.
What is Carine Damois's main mission as Renault's new CFO?
Carine Damois’s main mission will be to reassure financial markets about Renault Group's strategy, as outlined in the FutuReady plan.
When will Carine Damois take over as CFO?
Carine Damois's appointment as Renault’s Chief Financial Officer will take effect in November.
How have Renault shares performed in 2024?
Renault shares are down around 30% since the beginning of the year, despite solid sales of electric and hybrid models.

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