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World of disruption creates opportunities, TotalEnergies CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World of disruption creates opportunities, TotalEnergies CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

TotalEnergies CEO Sees Disruption in Energy Markets as Path to Opportunity

Impact of Market Disruption on Energy Companies

Pouyanne’s Perspective on Disruption

LONDON, Oct 5 - TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday he preferred "a world of disruption rather than a peaceful world" because it creates more opportunities.

Business Models in Volatile Times

Role of Integrated Energy Companies

Pouyanne told the Energy Intelligence Forum that large, integrated companies with global portfolios of energy assets were a useful business model in times such as the ongoing Middle East war.

Financial Performance Amid Supply Crunch

Profit Growth for Major Energy Firms

TotalEnergies' profit has mushroomed this year, similarly to rivals Shell and BP, with all three reaping billions of dollars from trading amid the energy supply crunch caused by the Iran war.

(reporting by Anushree Mukherjee, Stephanie Kelly, Robert Harvey, Shadia Nasralla)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO Pouyanné favours a disruptive world, seeing it as fertile ground for opportunity, especially for integrated energy players.
  • TotalEnergies posted approximately $11.2 billion in net profit in H1 2026—a 72% increase year-on-year—thanks to elevated oil prices and strong trading performance amid the Iran war disruptions. (lemonde.fr)
  • The company’s Q2 adjusted net income reached $6.0 billion, a 67% boost from a year earlier, with exploration & production and refining margins both notably stronger. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does TotalEnergies' CEO prefer a world of disruption?
Patrick Pouyanne believes disruption creates more business opportunities for large, integrated energy companies.
How has TotalEnergies benefited from recent global events?
TotalEnergies has significantly increased profits during the energy supply crunch caused by conflicts in the Middle East.
What type of business model does Pouyanne endorse in times of crisis?
He supports large, integrated companies with global portfolios of energy assets.
Which other companies have profited similarly to TotalEnergies?
Shell and BP have also reaped billions of dollars from trading amid the energy supply crunch.
What event contributed to the recent energy supply crunch?
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, referenced as the Iran war, contributed to the supply crunch.

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