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Electrolux reduces planned job cuts in Italy, with no compulsory redundancies - unions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Electrolux reduces planned job cuts in Italy, with no compulsory redundancies - unions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Electrolux Scales Down Italian Job Cuts, Emphasizes Voluntary Exits

Electrolux Restructuring Plan for Italian Operations

Overview of the Revised Plan

ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Appliance maker Electrolux on Monday presented a scaled-down restructuring plan for its Italian operations, reducing planned job cuts and relying on voluntary exits, unions and Italy's industry minister said after talks in Rome.

Details of Redundancies

• The group now plans about 1,250 redundancies in Italy, comprising 650 blue collar workers and 600 white collar workers, down from as many as  1,700 initially envisaged, Gianluca Ficco of the UILM union said.

• Electrolux declined to comment.

Approach to Workforce Reduction

• The company is prepared to manage the workforce reduction through furlough schemes and voluntary exit programs over a three-year period rather than through compulsory redundancies, unions said in various statements.

Future of Cerreto d'Esi Plant

• The company is also open to seeking a buyer for its kitchen hood plant in Cerreto d'Esi, central Italy, which had initially been earmarked for closure, while keeping production running until a potential sale, unions added.

Reactions and Next Steps

Government and Union Responses

• "A new phase is finally beginning. What we've accomplished today is a step in the right direction," Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said after hosting talks with the unions and company representatives.

• UILM's Ficco said unions welcomed Electrolux' revised approach but were awaiting a detailed plan, including information on incentives for workers leaving under the voluntary programme.

Upcoming Meetings

• The industry ministry is scheduled to host another meeting on October 29, although Ficco said a new round of talks could happen earlier.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; additional reporting by Alvise Armellini in Rome and Greta Rosen Fondahn in StockholmEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Electrolux rescinds plan for up to 1,700 layoffs, now targeting ~1,250 voluntary exits (650 blue‑collar, 600 white‑collar) over three years, using furloughs and exit incentives instead of forced redundancies (fim-cisl.it)
  • The Cerreto d’Esi kitchen‑hood plant will remain operational with no fixed closure date; company open to finding a buyer and pursuing reindustrialisation (rainews.it)
  • Industry Minister Adolfo Urso called the shift a 'step in the right direction' as talks continue, with a follow‑up meeting scheduled for October 29 to firm up the detailed plan (rainews.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Electrolux jobs will be cut in Italy under the new plan?
Electrolux now plans about 1,250 redundancies in Italy, down from the initially planned 1,700.
Are the job cuts at Electrolux in Italy mandatory?
No, the company will use voluntary exit programs and furlough schemes instead of compulsory redundancies.
Will Electrolux close the Cerreto d'Esi kitchen hood plant?
Electrolux is open to selling the Cerreto d'Esi plant and will maintain production until a sale occurs.
What is the timeline for Electrolux's workforce reduction in Italy?
Electrolux plans to manage the workforce reduction over a three-year period.
When is the next meeting regarding Electrolux's Italian restructuring?
The industry ministry is scheduled to host another meeting on October 29.

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