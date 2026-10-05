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EU rejects €26 million state aid to MAN truck manufacturer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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EU Rejects €26 Million Polish State Aid to MAN Trucks Factory Expansion

European Commission Decision on Polish State Aid for MAN Trucks

Background of the State Aid Proposal

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday the €26 million ($29.15 million) aid approved by the Polish government to truck manufacturer MAN Trucks to expand a factory in Niepolomice is not in line with EU state aid rules.

Commission's Assessment and Rationale

Poland failed to prove that the aid was decisive for MAN Trucks, which is owned by Germany's Traton SE, to locate its investment in Poland, the Commission said, adding the amount was not "proportionate".

Official Statement and Financial Details

"Therefore, Poland cannot disburse the aid," the Commission said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission withheld approval, arguing Poland failed to prove the aid influenced MAN’s choice of location between Poland and a non‑EEA alternative and that the funds were not proportionate for the project’s scale
  • The investment aimed to expand capacity in Niepołomice from approximately 15‑25 k to 60‑70 k vehicles annually and create up to 1 400 jobs, but the Commission questioned whether the alternative site was a realistic counterfactual (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The decision underscores the EU's strict state aid enforcement to maintain fair internal-market competition, requiring aid to be necessary, appropriate, proportionate and to offer a demonstrable incentive effect (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU reject Poland's €26 million aid to MAN Trucks?
The EU rejected the aid because it did not meet state aid rules and was deemed not decisive or proportionate for the investment.
What was the purpose of the Polish state aid to MAN Trucks?
The Polish government approved the €26 million aid to help MAN Trucks expand its factory in Niepolomice.
Who owns MAN Trucks?
MAN Trucks is owned by Traton SE, a company based in Germany.
Can Poland disburse the proposed state aid to MAN Trucks?
No, the European Commission stated that Poland cannot disburse the aid to MAN Trucks.

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