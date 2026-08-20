Fidelity International to Exit Wholly Owned China Fund Unit Amid Market Struggles

Fidelity International's Strategic Withdrawal from China

By Selena Li

FIL's Planned Exit and Background

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) plans to exit its wholly owned China ‌fund unit, two people familiar with the matter said, marking one of the biggest retreats by a global asset manager from the world's second-largest economy.

London-headquartered FIL, which manages $1.18 trillion in client assets globally, is weighing a total retreat from its onshore fund unit three years after its launch, according to the two people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the exit plan is not public.

Challenges Faced by FIL in China

A combination of fierce local competition, frequent leadership turnover and chronic struggles to build scale ultimately convinced global FIL executives that the China retail venture was untenable, the people said.

Industry Context and Market Impact

The planned departure highlights the growing headwinds for foreign financial firms in China, with squeezed margins hampering expansion since Beijing allowed fully foreign-owned units in 2020, attracting six global asset managers to set up new onshore operations including Fidelity and BlackRock.

Fidelity's Official Statement

"China remains an important market for Fidelity International and we continue to believe it offers attractive long-term opportunities both for our business and for investors. There is no change to report on our strategy or market presence," FIL told Reuters in a statement.

($1 = 6.7372 yuan)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Tom Hogue)