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US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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US Withdraws B-1 Bombers from UK’s RAF Fairford After Suspected Terror Plot

US Military Response and Security Concerns at RAF Fairford

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Withdrawal of B-1 Bombers

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States removed its B-1 bombers from a UK air base one week after several men were arrested there on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, a Pentagon official said on Sunday. 

A dozen B-1 bombers were stationed at RAF Fairford air base, located northwest of London. The planes had been used for US strikes on Iran. 

Pentagon Statement on Redeployment

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States," a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

Suspected Terror Plot and International Reactions

Allegations Against Iran

Britain has "strong indications" that Iran was involved in a suspected plot targeting the base, Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Wednesday. Iran said accusations linking Tehran to the alleged plan were baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue. 

Media Coverage and Security Concerns

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the aircraft were removed from the base amid security concerns over suspected terror plots against the facility.

US and UK Cooperation

The British government had allowed the US to use bombers based at Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Statements from US Leadership

US President Donald Trump said those involved in the plot had planned "big damage" while US ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sergio Non and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • About a dozen B‑1 bombers previously stationed at RAF Fairford—used for U.S. strikes on Iran—were redeployed back to the U.S.
  • Five British men and one dual UK‑Iranian national were arrested near the base on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts; all have since been released on bail.
  • UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham cited “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, though Iran has strongly denied any role.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were US B-1 bombers removed from RAF Fairford?
The bombers were removed after several men were arrested at the base over suspected terrorist activities targeting the facility.
How many B-1 bombers were stationed at RAF Fairford?
A total of twelve US B-1 bombers had been stationed at RAF Fairford.
What link does this incident have with Iran?
UK officials suspect Iranian involvement in the plot, although Iran denies the allegations and has summoned the British ambassador.
Were the bombers involved in any recent military actions?
Yes, the B-1 bombers were used for US strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Who confirmed the removal of the bombers?
A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the removal in an email statement after operational security concerns subsided.

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