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German robot startup RobCo hits $1 billion valuation, CEO moves to US - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German robot startup RobCo hits $1 billion valuation, CEO moves to US

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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RobCo Achieves $1 Billion Valuation as CEO Moves Operations to the US

RobCo's Milestone Valuation and Strategic Expansion

Company Overview and Recent Developments

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German robotics maker RobCo on Monday said it had passed a $1 billion valuation and that its CEO Roman Holzl had relocated to the United States to focus on the company's fastest-growing market.

Valuation Details and Investment Activity

The Munich-based firm said the valuation was based on a secondary sale of shares following a $100 million capital raise in January with investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and Lingotto.

In the secondary sale, employees sold shares to existing and new investors including Cherry Ventures and the European Tech Collective.

Transaction Insights and Market Impact

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported Monday's transaction and valuation, said the transaction involved the sale of $40 million worth of shares.

RobCo's Position in the Robotics Market

The company joins a small but growing group of European robotics startups valued at $1 billion or more that are targeting the emerging humanoid and human-like robot market, including NEURA Robotics and Agile Robots of Germany, and Humanoid of the UK.

Product Innovation and US Expansion

Founded in 2020, RobCo makes robots used in manufacturing. It said it will in March launch Alfie, a two-armed, self-learning robot designed to perform tasks in industrial settings that can't easily be done with traditional automation.

The company, which has operations in Austin and San Francisco in addition to its Munich base, said it now has customers in more than a dozen US states.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The $1 billion valuation was driven by a $40 million secondary sale of shares — mostly from employees — to both existing and new investors, including Cherry Ventures and European Tech Collective, nearly doubling its January 2026 valuation (finance.yahoo.com).
  • CEO Roman Hölzl is moving to the United States to focus on serving RobCo’s fastest‑growing market and expanding its operations there (rob.co).
  • RobCo now stands among a growing number of European robotics unicorns targeting industrial and humanoid robot markets, alongside companies like NEURA Robotics, Agile Robots, and UK‑based Humanoid (humanoidsdaily.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RobCo's latest valuation?
RobCo's latest valuation is over $1 billion, following a secondary sale of shares.
Why did RobCo's CEO Roman Holzl relocate to the US?
Roman Holzl moved to the US to focus on RobCo's fastest-growing market.
Who are the major investors in RobCo?
Major investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia, Lingotto, Cherry Ventures, and the European Tech Collective.
What is RobCo's latest robotics product?
RobCo is set to launch Alfie, a two-armed, self-learning robot for industrial settings, in March.
Where does RobCo operate aside from Munich?
RobCo also operates in Austin and San Francisco, with customers in over a dozen US states.

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