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UK's FTSE 100 steadies after worst week since April as miners gain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FTSE 100 steadies after worst week since April as miners gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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FTSE 100 Rises After Losses, Led by Mining Gains and Oil Price Moves

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, steadying after its steepest drop since April last week, as mining shares led gains and oil prices stayed in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.19% to 10,481.20 points at 1018 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 dipped 0.32% to 24,114.77 points.

Mining and Commodity Performance

• Precious metal miners rose 0.55% as prices of spot gold and silver jumped 0.35% and 2.06%, respectively.[GOL/]

Oil Price Movements and Energy Sector

• Brent crude futures dipped 0.19% to $102.04 a barrel in choppy trading, after exports from the Middle East increased and the Group of Seven nations pledged to boost supplies.[O/R]

Geopolitical Influences

• Still, the conflict between Yemen's internationally recognised government and Iran-backed Houthis kept investors on edge.

Impact on UK Economy

• A survey on Monday showed British services firms reported stronger cost pressures last month as fuel prices surged due to the Middle East conflict.

• Fuel prices have been under scrutiny owing to their impact on inflation expectations and the Bank of England's interest rate trajectory.

Monetary Policy and Rate Expectations

• "Energy prices have risen too sharply, and a drop seems too distant a prospect for the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to sit on its hands and hope second-round effects fail to materialise," economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote.

• Traders currently see a nearly 95% chance of a rate hike at the next central bank meeting in November, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Company Movers

• Ithaca Energy rose 3.5% and was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 after it agreed to acquire Suncor Energy's offshore oil assets for $842 million in upfront cash.

• "The industry has consistently bemoaned the tinkering in the fiscal and regulatory set-up for oil and gas in the UK and this deal for Canadian assets provides a level of diversification," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

• Investment firm 3i Group hit its lowest level since late June and was last down 4.4%.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Priyanka G)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 rose modestly on Oct 5 (to 10,481.20), recouping ground after a 2.2% weekly drop—the index’s steepest since April 2026 (brecorder.com).
  • Precious metals outperformed, with miners up 0.55% as spot gold and silver gained; oil prices eased (Brent down 0.19% to $102.04) amid rising Middle East exports and G7 supply pledges.
  • Traders have priced in a high probability of a November BoE rate hike (prediction markets currently show around 81% chance), signaling continued hawkish tilt (robinhood.com).
  • Ithaca Energy shares jumped (~3–3.5%) on news of an $842m‑$860m deal to acquire Suncor’s offshore Canada assets, marking its first international expansion and expected to be cash‑flow accretive (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose as mining shares gained and oil prices remained steady after last week's steep decline.
How did mining and commodity prices impact the FTSE 100?
Precious metal miners rose following higher gold and silver prices, which contributed to FTSE 100 gains.
What effect did oil prices and Middle East tensions have on markets?
Oil prices stayed in check despite choppy trading and Middle East tensions, stabilizing market sentiment.
Will the Bank of England increase interest rates?
Traders currently see a 95% chance of a rate hike at the next Bank of England meeting, amid rising fuel and energy costs.
Which stocks moved the most on the FTSE 100?
Ithaca Energy rose by 3.5% following an acquisition, while 3i Group fell to its lowest level since June.

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