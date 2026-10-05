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German and US scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on optogenetics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German and US scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on optogenetics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine Goes to Scientists Pioneering Optogenetics

Breakthroughs in Optogenetics and Nobel Recognition

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries on light and optogenetics that have helped understand how the brain works.

The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university said Deisseroth, 54, Hegemann, 71, and Nagel, 73, were selected for their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics."

The Science Behind Optogenetics

Optogenetics "makes it possible to switch on, or off, the activity of individual nerve cells in a living brain," said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet.

"This method is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain’s mysteries," Perlmann said.

Clinical Applications and Future Potential

In clinical trials, researchers are restoring vision to people blinded by a condition called retinitis pigmentosa by inserting a light-sensitive protein in the retina.

Researchers also hope optogenetics could improve cochlea implants, allowing more precise stimulation of the auditory nerve than current electrical devices.

The Nobel Prize Process

The physiology or medicine prize traditionally opens the annual Nobel announcements, with awards in physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics to follow over the coming days.

Deisseroth, Hegemann and Nagel will share a prize sum amounting to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Recipients’ Reactions

Surprise and Delight Among Laureates

RECIPIENTS SURPRISED AND DELIGHTED

In the early 1990s, Hegemann investigated how the alga Chlamydomonas reacts to light in half a millisecond. He hypothesised that a single protein captured light and acted as an ion channel. Nagel tested this by injecting Chlamydomonas genes into frog eggs, discovering channelrhodopsin-2—an ion channel that opens when exposed to light.

In 2003, they published that this protein could be introduced into human and hamster cells to generate electrical impulses using light. In 2005, Deisseroth at Stanford demonstrated the technique in rat nerve cells and the method was named optogenetics a year later.

Perlmann said he had talked to all three laureates this morning, and that they were surprised and delighted.

"All three said the same thing, that they thought it was absolutely wonderful to receive the prize with the other two and they call them my friends. That it's such an honour to receive them together. So that's something they conveyed," Perlmann said.

History and Traditions of the Nobel Prize

The Origins of the Nobel Prizes

NOBEL PRIZES AWARDED SINCE 1901

The five original Nobel Prizes were created under the terms of Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Nobel's will and have been awarded since 1901, with only limited interruptions, chiefly during World War One and World War Two.

A sixth award, the economics prize, was established in 1968 by Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank.

Notable Laureates and Achievements

The medicine prize has honoured some of the most influential scientific discoveries of the past century, including Alexander Fleming's work on penicillin, recognised in 1945, and Karl Landsteiner, who won in 1930 for his discovery of human blood groups.

Last year, American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the prize for work shedding light on how the immune system spares healthy cells, creating openings for possible new treatments of diseases such as cancer.

Nobel Prize Ceremonies and Traditions

Nobel laureates are chosen by expert committees appointed by the prize-awarding institutions. The awards are presented in Stockholm, with the exception of the Peace Prize, which is handed out in Oslo, a tradition often linked to the union that bound Sweden and Norway during Nobel's lifetime.

More than 125 years after Nobel signed his will, the prizes retain many of their longstanding traditions.

The celebrations culminate on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death, when laureates receive their awards in ceremonies attended by Sweden's and Norway's royal families and are feted at gala banquets held in their honour.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm and Bhanvi Satija in London; additional reporting by Simon Johnson, Greta Rosen Fondahn, Marie Mannes, Terje Solsvik and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Optogenetics—rooted in discovery of channelrhodopsin by Hegemann and Nagel and its adaptation by Deisseroth—is transforming how scientists map and control brain circuits (news.ki.se).
  • Clinical translation in vision includes multiple emerging optogenetic therapies—such as KIO‑301 photoswitches, UGX‑201 gene therapy, MCO‑010 and AGN‑151597 trials—reporting promising safety and early functional signals in retinitis pigmentosa patients (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov).
  • The Nobel Prize highlights optogenetics’ foundational role in neuroscience and its growing clinical relevance, spotlighting a technology that bridges fundamental discovery with therapeutic innovation.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine?
Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on optogenetics.
What is optogenetics?
Optogenetics is a method that uses light to control the activity of individual nerve cells in living brains.
What was the prize amount for the 2026 Nobel in Medicine?
The Nobel Prize winners shared a sum of 12 million Swedish crowns, approximately $1.2 million.
Where are the Nobel Prizes awarded?
Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, except for the Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

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