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Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Google Seeks Court Suspension of EU Order to Share Data With AI Rivals

Google Challenges EU Data Sharing Order in Court

By Foo Yun Chee

Google's Legal Action Against the European Commission

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google has asked an EU court to suspend EU regulators' order to open up its trove of search data to OpenAI and rival search engines as it steps up its fight against landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

The company, which on Tuesday took the European Commission to court over the order, said it also applied for an interim measure at the Luxembourg General Court, Europe's second-highest court.

Google's Concerns Over Privacy and Harm

"Interim measures are for cases that pose a risk of serious harm. That's the case in 6(11) which as we have said risks serious harm to the privacy of European users," a Google spokesperson said, referring to the kind of business practice targeted in the EU order.

Details of the EU Commission's Order

The Commission, which is also the EU competition enforcer, had in July ordered Google to share its search data to allow rivals, in particular AI chatbots, to compete with Google Search and give businesses and users more choices.

Google's Criticism of the Measure

Google has criticised the measure, saying it risks undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans.

EU Commission's Response

The Commission has said its decisions take into account integrity and security features, as well as ensuring the protection of the personal data of end users.

Media Coverage and Reporting

News agency MLex was the first to report about the request for an interim measure.    

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Google filed for interim relief against the EU’s July 16, 2026 order under the DMA requiring it to share search data under Article 6(11) — arguing it poses serious privacy and security harms to European users (mlex.com).
  • The DMA decision, adopted on July 16, 2026, obligates Google to share anonymized ranking, query, click and view data with eligible third‑party online search engines and AI chatbot providers under fair, reasonable and non‑discriminatory (FRAND) terms (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).
  • Google’s appeal reflects broader tensions between the EU’s push to rein in Big Tech dominance via the DMA and tech companies’ concerns over regulatory overreach and potential impacts on user privacy and competitive dynamics (mlex.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Google ask the EU court to suspend the order?
Google claims the EU regulator's order could cause serious harm to the privacy of European users by requiring it to share its search data with rivals.
Which companies would benefit from Google's data sharing?
OpenAI and other rival search engines or AI chatbots would benefit from increased access to Google's search data.
What is the EU's goal with this order?
The EU aims to boost competition by requiring Google to share its search data with rivals, giving users and businesses more choices.
How has Google responded to the EU’s data sharing demand?
Google has challenged the decision in court and applied for an interim measure, citing privacy and security risks.
Who first reported on Google’s interim measure request?
News agency MLex was the first to report about Google's request for an interim measure against the EU order.

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