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UK regulator abandons mandatory climate disclosures for listed companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator abandons mandatory climate disclosures for listed companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Climate Risk Regulation ESG

UK Regulator Backs Down on Mandatory Climate Disclosures for Listed Companies

Overview of the FCA's Decision on Climate Disclosure Rules

By Phoebe Seers

Background and Initial Proposals

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator has dropped plans to require listed companies to inform investors about their climate risks after firms raised concerns about implementation costs and competitiveness.

The Financial Conduct Authority proposed in January requiring listed companies to meet a new UK climate standard, which covered financially material, climate-related risks and opportunities, climate targets and the potential impact of climate change on their business.

Final Rules and "Comply or Explain" Approach

But in final rules published on Wednesday, the watchdog said companies would instead be allowed to maintain the "comply or explain" approach.

International Context and Industry Feedback

The move follows steps by the European Union to water down its flagship corporate climate disclosure regime and after the climate-sceptic Trump administration in the United States ditched plans for any rules in the world's biggest economy.

Feedback to the proposal questioned whether mandating UK SRS S2, the UK-endorsed version of the International Sustainability Standards Board's climate standard, would be proportionate and support the international competitiveness of companies operating in the UK, the FCA said.

Previous Disclosure Requirements and Compliance Rates

The FCA first introduced rules in 2020 asking premium-listed companies to disclose climate-related risks to investors in line with the global Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, or explain why they had not done so. The rules were later extended to other categories of listed issuer.

The regulator's review of FTSE 350 companies' 2025 annual reports found that 92% complied with the TCFD.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and Simon Jessop, Editing by Kirstin Ridley, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • FCA replaces outright mandate with 'comply or explain' for UK SRS compliance – companies must report or justify non‑compliance (fca.org.uk)
  • Mandatory TCFD-aligned climate disclosures since 2021 will be phased out and replaced by UK SRS framework starting 2027, with transitional reliefs for Scope 3 and wider sustainability reporting (fca.org.uk)
  • The move aligns with softer stances seen in both the EU and US, reflecting regulatory retrenchment amid cost and competitive pressures (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK regulator abandon mandatory climate disclosures?
The Financial Conduct Authority dropped the plan due to concerns over implementation costs and the competitiveness of UK-listed companies.
What approach will listed companies now follow for climate disclosures?
Listed companies will maintain the 'comply or explain' approach for climate-related disclosures.
What was the originally proposed requirement by the FCA?
The FCA proposed mandating a new UK climate standard that required reporting on financial climate risks and targets.
How many FTSE 350 companies complied with existing TCFD rules?
The FCA review found that 92% of FTSE 350 companies complied with the TCFD framework.
How does the UK's stance compare to the EU and US?
The UK’s decision follows similar moves in the EU to weaken climate rules and the US abandoning such rules under the Trump administration.

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