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Swiss glaciers lose more than 5% of ice after record heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Climate Change Environment Switzerland Water Supply

Swiss Glaciers Lose Over 5% of Ice in 2026 Amid Record Heatwave

Swiss Glaciers Face Accelerated Melting Due to Climate Change

By Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse

LES DIABLERETS, Switzerland, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Swiss glaciers are shrinking rapidly after suffering one of their worst years of ice loss during a record-breaking European heatwave.

Key Findings from the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network

Switzerland's glaciers lost more than 5% of their ice in 2026, a report by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) and the Swiss Commission for Cryosphere Observation of the Swiss Academy of Sciences showed on Thursday.

The findings underscore the accelerating pace of glacier retreat as extreme melt years become routine. Over the past five years, Swiss glaciers have shed almost a fifth of their ice, the report showed, threatening future water supplies and raising questions about the long-term survival of Europe's ice fields.

Expert Insights on Glacier Retreat

"Now we are in this new world, in this future, where glaciers are just melting away," Matthias Huss, director of GLAMOS, said.

A combination of a winter with too little snow and record temperatures in the summer led to what Huss called "enormous" melting this year. 

'A REALLY WORRYING SITUATION'

"We are seeing extreme years almost every year now and this is really a worrying situation," Huss said. 

Still, the rate of ice loss has not yet quite reached the record highs of 2022, when dust clouds from North Africa settled on the snow and accelerated melting, Huss said.

Impact on Major Swiss Glaciers

Switzerland's largest glacier, Aletsch Glacier, suffered its biggest-ever melt this year, while Glacier de Tsanfleuron lost more than four meters (13 feet) of average thickness. Huss said this would have been unthinkable a few years ago.

In total, the scientists estimate Swiss glaciers lost around 2.2 trillion litres of water between July and September alone, equivalent to more than four times the annual drinking water consumption of Swiss households.

Consequences for Water Supply

That has one positive side effect: glacier melt contributes to easing summer water shortages. 

But, as ice-covered areas shrink and glaciers become smaller, this benefit is decreasing, Huss said. 

"It's not that we're surprised because we know how fast the glaciers are melting, but to see the colours of the mountains where there is no snow left, there are just these rocks," Huss said. "It makes me sad."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse in Les Diablerets; writing by Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Swiss glaciers shed over 5 % of ice in 2026 following a record European heatwave, per GLAMOS/SKK report
  • Over the past five years nearly a fifth of glacier ice has vanished, intensifying concerns over long‑term glacier survival
  • Despite providing short‑term relief for water shortages, dwindling ice mass means the melt‑water buffer is steadily shrinking

Frequently Asked Questions

How much ice did Swiss glaciers lose in 2026?
Swiss glaciers lost more than 5% of their total ice volume in 2026, according to the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network.
What caused the significant glacier melting in Switzerland?
A combination of an unusually low-snow winter and record-breaking summer heatwaves led to accelerated glacier melting.
Which Swiss glacier suffered the most in 2026?
The Aletsch Glacier experienced its biggest-ever melt in 2026, while Glacier de Tsanfleuron also lost significant thickness.
What are the consequences of the glacier ice loss in Switzerland?
Reduced glacier size threatens future water supplies and highlights the increasing risk of water shortages as extreme melt years become routine.
Why is the continuing glacier retreat a concern for scientists?
Scientists are concerned because glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, raising questions about the long-term survival of Europe’s ice fields.

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