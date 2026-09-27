GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics International Relations Europe

Swiss Voters Face Referendum on Strict Neutrality Rules and NATO Cooperation

Overview of the Swiss Neutrality Referendum

By Marleen Kaesebier and John Revill

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to approve a more restrictive form of neutrality that would block their ​country from imposing economic sanctions or cooperating with NATO.

The country is holding a referendum on whether a strictly defined version of neutrality should be written into its constitution.

Historical Context of Swiss Neutrality

While Swiss neutrality has been internationally recognised since the end of the Napoleonic wars in 1815, how the government implements it is not spelled out.

The Role of the Swiss People's Party (SVP)

The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has said that Switzerland's traditional position has been eroded after Bern imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The campaign has funded posters across the country urging people to vote "No war, yes to neutrality", featuring white peace doves ahead of the vote.

Public Opinion and Poll Results

Still, opinion polls suggest voters will reject the proposal, with one of the latest surveys showing 68% against with 31% in favour. 

Fabio Wasserfallen, a professor of European Politics at the University of Bern, said: "Swiss voters like neutrality, but they approve of how the government is implementing it at present. 

"They are also generally in favour of the sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, and don't want that to change."

Key Proposals and Arguments

The campaign wants the constitution to stipulate that Switzerland cannot join or cooperate with any military or defence alliance unless attacked, and that it refrain from joining any sanctions unless approved by the United Nations.

It says Swiss neutrality has served the country well in the past, keeping it out of both world wars, and also helps Bern offer its 'good offices' to help negotiate peace between warring parties.

Supporters' Perspective

"Switzerland has not had a war for 200 years because it is permanently armed and neutral," said Christoph Blocher, the billionaire businessman and backer of the SVP. 

"But neutrality has been followed less and less in recent years," he told Reuters, with Russia now seeing Switzerland as a party to the conflict because of the sanctions.

Opposition and Government Stance

Apart from the ​SVP, most parties and the Swiss government oppose the proposal, with Foreign Minister ⁠Ignazio Cassis saying it would harm national security and prevent it from training with NATO.

(Reporting by John Revill and Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The referendum seeks to enshrine ‘perpetual and armed’ neutrality and prohibit joining/cooperating with military alliances like NATO unless under attack, and restrict sanctions to UN‑authorized ones only (admin.ch).
  • Current polls indicate strong voter opposition, with approximately 68% against and 31% in favor, and another poll showing 63% against and 34% in favor (internazionale.it).
  • Major Swiss parties and the Federal Council, including Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, oppose the initiative, arguing it would reduce flexibility in security policy and hamper cooperation such as NATO training and sanctions implementation (swissinfo.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Swiss neutrality referendum about?
The referendum asks whether Switzerland should adopt a stricter neutrality policy, blocking economic sanctions and cooperation with NATO during peacetime.
Who is supporting the stricter neutrality proposal in Switzerland?
The Swiss People's Party (SVP) is backing the proposal, arguing that traditional neutrality has been eroded by recent government actions.
What do opinion polls say about the neutrality referendum outcome?
Surveys suggest the majority of Swiss voters will reject the stricter neutrality proposal, with about 68% opposed.
How would the new neutrality law affect Switzerland's relationship with NATO?
If approved, Switzerland would not be able to join or cooperate with NATO unless the country is attacked.
Why do some Swiss leaders oppose the strict neutrality proposal?
The Swiss government and most parties believe it would harm national security and hinder international cooperation, including training with NATO.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

Image for Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area

Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area

Image for Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Image for Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller

Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller

Image for Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity

Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity

Image for At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022

At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Six dead after explosion destroys building in Athens
Six dead after explosion destroys building in Athens
Image for Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports
Northern Ireland court allows Protestant march in Catholic area, Sky News reports
Image for Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote
Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote
Image for Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area
Northern Irish court temporarily stops Orange Order march through Catholic area
Image for Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41
Rugby-Late try gives England win over New Zealand, extends unbeaten run to 41
Image for Hundreds of thousands in Paris cheer Pope Leo in largest event of French tour
Hundreds of thousands in Paris cheer Pope Leo in largest event of French tour
Image for Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
Image for Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights
Italy's Catania airport shuts as Etna ash halts flights
Image for Six big takeaways from a turbulent week of UN diplomacy
Six big takeaways from a turbulent week of UN diplomacy
Image for Trump rejects Iranian peace proposal, WSJ reports
Trump rejects Iranian peace proposal, WSJ reports
Image for 25 sailors rescued from burning Russian fishing ship
25 sailors rescued from burning Russian fishing ship
Image for Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star
Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star
View All Headlines Posts