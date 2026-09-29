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Swiss archaeologists redraw Roman maps after drought discoveries - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss archaeologists redraw Roman maps after drought discoveries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Archaeology History Switzerland Roman Empire Climate Impact

Drought Reveals New Roman Ruins in Switzerland, Prompting Map Revisions

Archaeological Discoveries Unveiled by Extreme Weather

By Emma Farge

AVENCHES, Switzerland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Archaeologists are redrawing Roman maps of Switzerland after traces of long-buried ruins emerged as the country endured the hottest summer on record.

The Role of Drought in Archaeological Revelations

Drought can reveal hidden archaeological sites through "parch marks" created when vegetation above them withers, one of several effects of this year's heatwaves, which also exposed World War Two wrecks on river beds.

Discovery Process in Aventicum

Alerted by a history enthusiast, archaeologists in the Swiss canton of Vaud used a drone to take daily images of fields around Aventicum, the former capital of Roman Helvetia, founded 2,000 years ago after Julius Caesar defeated local tribes. It is now the site of the small town of Avenches.

"These are the richest discoveries made there in the last 50 years, at least over the last two generations of archaeologists," said Jordan Anastassov, archaeologist for Vaud.

Findings and Mapping Efforts

The images revealed traces of thermal baths, houses, roads and a possible temple that were previously unknown or dimly understood, many in never-before-excavated areas of the city, which thrived under Roman rule before gradually fading as Germanic incursions increased from the third century onward. 

The team of five archaeologists superimposed the discoveries onto maps in purple, filling blank spaces and correcting mistaken markings.

"We are now asking really interesting questions we wouldn't otherwise be asking," said archaeologist Hugo Amoroso. 

Challenges and Future Prospects

Some of the traces captured from June to August vanished after mowing and with lower temperatures, but the perimeter of a new pool in the baths is still visible in a partially withered alfalfa field as unseasonably warm weather has persisted in September.

Other buried historical remains have emerged elsewhere in Switzerland and Europe, but many are harder to interpret because they are isolated and lack dedicated researchers.

Next Steps for Swiss Archaeologists

The Swiss archaeologists will present their findings to peers and may conduct targeted digs later.

"We aren't going to wish for droughts," said Pierre Blanc, director of excavations for the site. "But we're going to make the most of this and keep looking."

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Gareth Jones )

Key Takeaways

  • The extreme 2026 drought, with record‐low river and groundwater levels, amplified parch marks—differences in vegetation growth that unveil buried structures—especially around ancient Aventicum (modern Avenches) (swisstopo.admin.ch).
  • Drone surveys conducted daily from July to August captured outlines of thermal baths, houses, roads and a possible temple, many in areas never previously excavated, prompting archaeologists to overlay these in purple on updated Roman maps (aventicum.org).
  • Similar drought‐driven discoveries are occurring across Europe—such as ruins of a medieval monastery in England and Roman altars in Hungary—though Switzerland’s finds at Aventicum are the richest there in decades (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the discovery of new Roman ruins in Switzerland?
A severe drought revealed hidden archaeological sites through parch marks in vegetation, allowing archaeologists to identify previously unknown ruins.
Where were the Roman ruins discovered?
The ruins were discovered around Aventicum, the former capital of Roman Helvetia, now the site of Avenches in the Vaud region of Switzerland.
What types of Roman structures were found?
Archaeologists found traces of thermal baths, houses, roads, and possibly a temple in never-before-excavated areas of the ancient city.
How did archaeologists document the discoveries?
The team used a drone to take daily images of the fields, then superimposed new findings onto existing maps for accuracy.
Will further excavations take place following these discoveries?
The team plans to present their findings to peers and may conduct targeted archaeological digs in the future.

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