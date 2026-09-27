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Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers Switzerland

Foreign Banks Express Interest in Possible UBS Merger Amid New Swiss Rules

UBS Faces Merger Interest and Regulatory Pressure

Foreign Banks Signal Interest in UBS Merger

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Several major foreign banks have expressed their interest in a possible merger or combination with Switzerland's UBS, a Swiss newspaper said on Sunday. 

At least eight banks have signalled interest to UBS, Blick reported, citing an insider with knowledge of the matter. 

Impact of New Swiss Capital Rules

Stricter Capital Requirements for UBS

UBS, which was not immediately available for comment, was dealt a blow when Switzerland's upper house voted on Wednesday in favour of ​tougher capital rules that the bank estimates ​could require it to hold about $18 billion in additional capital.

UBS Chairman's Warning

Ahead of the vote, chairman Colm Kelleher warned ​that UBS could rethink its Swiss base ​if capital rules were too harsh.

UBS Considers Options to Reduce Swiss Exposure

Management Discussions on Foreign Combination

On Friday, Semafor reported that UBS management had revived discussions on ways to reduce its exposure to Swiss regulation, including through a possible combination with a foreign bank, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiss Government Response

Finance Minister's Perspective

Unlikelihood of UBS Leaving Switzerland

Switzerland's finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, said at the weekend it was ​unlikely that UBS would leave its Swiss ‌base as it would be ​more expensive than the new capital rules ​and legally complicated.  

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • At least eight foreign banks have signaled interest in a merger or combination with UBS, as reported by Blick via Reuters citing an insider. (aol.ca)
  • The Swiss upper house’s approval of tougher capital rules—which could force UBS to raise roughly $18 billion in additional CET1 capital—has prompted UBS leadership to revisit options for reducing its exposure to domestic regulation. (aol.ca)
  • Despite some renewed talks about relocating or merging, Switzerland’s finance minister says such a move is unlikely given cost and legal complexities, reinforcing UBS’s Swiss base in the near term. (aol.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks have expressed interest in a merger with UBS?
At least eight major foreign banks have signaled their interest in a possible merger or combination with UBS.
Why is UBS considering a merger or foreign combination?
UBS is considering a merger due to tougher Swiss capital rules, which could require the bank to hold about $18 billion in additional capital.
What impact could new Swiss capital rules have on UBS?
The new rules could force UBS to rethink its Swiss base and may lead to increased costs and legal complications for the bank.
What stance has the Swiss government taken regarding UBS leaving Switzerland?
Switzerland's finance minister indicated it is unlikely UBS would leave, as relocating would be more expensive and complex than complying with new capital rules.
Has UBS commented on the merger interest from foreign banks?
UBS was not immediately available for comment regarding the reported merger interest or possible foreign combinations.

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