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Swiss and Chinese reach agreement on updated free trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss and Chinese reach agreement on updated free trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Switzerland and China Agree on Enhanced Free Trade Deal Granting Wider Export Access

Overview of the Updated Free Trade Agreement

Completion of Negotiations and Announcement

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland and China have completed negotiations on an updated free trade deal which will increase Swiss access to its third biggest trading partner, Swiss officials said on Thursday.

Swiss president Guy Parmelin and China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao announced the conclusion of the talks after a meeting in Bern.

Key Provisions of the Enhanced Deal

Expanded Duty-Free Access for Swiss Exports

Under the agreement, 99.8% of Swiss exports can enter the Chinese market duty free, upgrading an existing deal where the terms applied to only around half of Swiss shipments.

Current Status of Chinese Exports to Switzerland

Almost all Chinese exports to Switzerland are duty free under the existing 2014 free trade agreement between the two countries, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe.

Additional Areas Covered

Other areas covered in the new agreement include rules of origin and trade facilitation, trade in services, digital trade, competition, and economic and technical cooperation.

Economic Impact and Trade Statistics

China’s Role as a Swiss Trade Partner

China is Switzerland's third biggest trade partner after Germany and the United States, with bilateral trade amounting to 46 billion Swiss francs ($57.6 billion) so far in 2026.

Growth in Bilateral Trade

Trade between the two countries has expanded from 31.7 billion francs in 2015 to 51.2 billion francs last year, according to figures from the Swiss customs office, with China a big market for Swiss chemicals, pharmaceuticals, precision instruments and watches.

Next Steps and Legal Review

Signing and Domestic Approval Process

Once the legal review has been completed, a signing of the deal is expected later this year, before the domestic approval processes in each country take place.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7983 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill and Ariane LuthiEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Swiss exports to China will see nearly full duty‑free access at 99.8%, dramatically improved from roughly 50% under the existing 2014 FTA (fta.mofcom.gov.cn).
  • The updated agreement broadens beyond goods—covering services, digital trade, rules of origin, competition policy and economic‑technical cooperation (eda.admin.ch).
  • Bilateral trade has surged in recent years—from CHF 31.7 billion in 2015 to CHF 51.2 billion in 2025, with CHF 46 billion already in 2026 (fta.mofcom.gov.cn).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the key update in the new Swiss-China free trade agreement?
The new agreement allows 99.8% of Swiss exports to enter the Chinese market duty free, compared to only half under the previous deal.
Which sectors are expected to benefit most from the updated trade deal?
Swiss chemicals, pharmaceuticals, precision instruments, and watch industries are expected to benefit significantly.
How much was the bilateral trade between Switzerland and China in 2026?
Bilateral trade amounted to 46 billion Swiss francs ($57.6 billion) so far in 2026.
What additional areas are included in the new agreement?
The agreement also covers rules of origin, trade facilitation, trade in services, digital trade, competition, and economic and technical cooperation.
When is the signing of the new trade agreement expected?
The signing is expected later this year after the legal review and before domestic approval processes in each country.

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