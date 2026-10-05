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Deutsche Telekom sees €2.5 billion in savings from AI, automation by 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Telekom sees €2.5 billion in savings from AI, automation by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Deutsche Telekom Targets €2.5 Billion in AI-Driven Savings by 2030

Deutsche Telekom's AI and Automation Strategy for Cost Savings

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it expected to save around €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) in indirect costs by 2030 compared to 2023, as the German telecommunications group expands its use of AI and automation.

Role of AI in Operational Efficiency

"AI detects peak traffic on the cellular network earlier, supports customer service representatives, and thus helps resolve issues immediately," Deutsche Telekom said in a statement.

Projected Savings Timeline

• In 2027, AI and automation are estimated to generate gross savings of around €1.1 billion outside the US compared to 2023

Investment Plans and Digital Infrastructure

• The company intends to partly invest additional 2027 savings in Germany's digital infrastructure and fibre-optic network

Strategic Opportunities and Revenue Growth

European AI Initiatives

• It sees a "major business opportunity" in Europe's goal to develop sovereign AI

Revenue Targets Outside the US

• It also aims to increase AI-related revenue from business with companies outside the US to around €800 million by 2030

Financial Outlook and Currency Note

• Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2026 outlook and medium-term targets

($1 = €0.8941)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • AI and automation to yield €2.5 billion in indirect cost savings by 2030 vs 2023 baseline
  • By 2027, €1.1 billion gross savings (outside US) – to fund digital infrastructure and fiber expansion in Germany
  • Sees major European opportunity in sovereign AI and aims for €800 million in external AI‑related revenues by 2030

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Deutsche Telekom expect to save through AI and automation by 2030?
Deutsche Telekom expects to save around €2.5 billion in indirect costs by 2030 through expanded use of AI and automation.
What are some benefits of AI mentioned by Deutsche Telekom?
AI helps detect peak traffic in the cellular network earlier, supports customer service representatives, and assists in resolving issues immediately.
How much AI and automation savings are projected by 2027 outside the US?
Deutsche Telekom estimates gross savings of about €1.1 billion from AI and automation by 2027, outside the US.
Will Deutsche Telekom reinvest savings in its network?
Yes, the company plans to invest additional 2027 savings in Germany's digital infrastructure and fibre-optic network.
What is Deutsche Telekom’s goal for AI-related revenue outside the US by 2030?
The company aims to increase AI-related revenue outside the US to around €800 million by 2030.

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