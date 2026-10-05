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Schneider Electric to buy PTC for $22.6 billion in all-cash deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Schneider Electric to buy PTC for $22.6 billion in all-cash deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Schneider Electric Agrees to Acquire PTC in $22.6 Billion All-Cash Deal

Schneider Electric's Acquisition of PTC: Key Details

Acquisition Announcement and Valuation

Oct 5 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric said on Monday it has agreed to buy PTC in an all-cash deal for $205 per share, valuing PTC's equity at about $22.6 billion.

Expected Timeline for Closing

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027, Schneider Electric added. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Deal values PTC’s equity at about $22.6 billion, implying significant premium over its market cap (live.euronext.com)
  • Strategic move combines Schneider’s energy‑management and automation capabilities with PTC’s industrial software and IoT offerings (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Expected closing by the third quarter of 2027 – reflecting a prolonged regulatory and integration timeline (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Schneider Electric acquiring?
Schneider Electric has agreed to acquire PTC.
How much is the Schneider Electric and PTC deal worth?
The deal is valued at $22.6 billion in an all-cash transaction.
When is the Schneider Electric-PTC transaction expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2027.
What is the offered price per PTC share in the acquisition?
Schneider Electric will pay $205 per PTC share.

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