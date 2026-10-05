Necker Finance Recognised for Independent Wealth Management in Mauritius at Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2026

Necker Finance has been awarded by Global Banking & Finance Review with the Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award, marking its recognition in the independent wealth management category for Mauritius.

Necker Finance has been awarded by Global Banking & Finance Review with the Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award, marking its recognition in the independent wealth management category for Mauritius.

The award is:

Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026

Necker Finance established its Mauritius business in 2014. It provides discretionary and advisory portfolio management to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and institutional clients, alongside wealth planning for private clients.

The announcement brings attention to the firm’s approach to independent investment selection, client mandates and the relationship between wealth management and custody. These are important considerations for clients organising investments across different stages of life and, in some cases, across jurisdictions.

Rémy Mabillon, Chairman of Necker Finance Mauritius and Necker Finance Switzerland said,“This award is a recognition of the model we have built over the years: independent, entrepreneurial and focused on the long term. As Chairman of both Necker Finance in Mauritius and Switzerland, I strongly believe in the value of combining local proximity with an international perspective. Our presence across these two leading wealth management jurisdictions allows us to bring together complementary expertise, open architecture and a truly cross-border approach, while remaining independent and focused on the long-term interests of our clients.”

Guillaume Passebecq, CEO of Necker Finance Mauritius said, “For us, wealth management starts with understanding what each client wants to achieve and the risks they are prepared to take. Our role is not simply to select investments, but to build and manage portfolios with discipline, adapt them as markets and personal circumstances evolve, and preserve capital over the long term. This award reinforces our commitment to delivering independent, transparent and truly client-focused wealth management.”

Commenting on the award, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “We congratulate Necker Finance on receiving the Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award. Independent wealth management calls for a clear understanding of each client’s objectives, risk tolerance and long-term plans. Necker Finance’s approach brings together discretionary and advisory portfolio management with wealth planning, while distinguishing the responsibilities of the manager and custodian. We congratulate the team on this recognition and look forward to its continued contribution to wealth management in Mauritius.”

Independent Wealth Management in Mauritius

Independent wealth management combines investment oversight with an understanding of the client’s wider financial circumstances. A portfolio mandate needs to reflect the purpose of the wealth, the time available for investing and the level of risk the client is prepared and able to accept.

Necker Finance describes its model as open architecture. In its published mandate information, the firm states that it selects managers and funds without ties to a bank or a particular product range. Its approach starts with objectives, investment horizon and risk profile, with portfolio reviews taking account of market conditions and changes in client circumstances.

This model provides a framework for discussing investment choices in relation to the client’s needs. Independence, however, does not eliminate investment risk or remove the need to understand fees, potential conflicts and the terms of the relationship.

A Choice Between Discretionary and Advisory Management

The firm offers two forms of portfolio mandate, allowing clients to determine how investment decisions are made.

Under discretionary management, Necker Finance makes investment decisions within the agreed mandate. Under advisory management, the firm provides recommendations and the client retains the decision. The distinction is important because it defines the respective responsibilities of the client and the manager.

Necker Finance’s service description includes quarterly reporting for discretionary mandates and reporting at an agreed frequency for advisory arrangements. Clear reporting supports discussion of portfolio developments, while the mandate establishes the limits within which the relationship operates.

The choice between these approaches depends on the client’s circumstances and desired involvement. Neither arrangement guarantees returns, and both require an understanding of the investments and risks involved.

Separating Investment Management From Custody

A feature of the firm’s published model is the separation between the wealth manager and the custodian bank.

As described on its website, the client opens an account with a partner custodian bank selected together with the firm. Assets remain in the client’s name. A separate discretionary or advisory mandate defines the investment profile and management limits, while Necker Finance transmits orders to the bank under the relevant agreements.

The bank holds the assets and executes transactions. This arrangement makes the roles of the client, manager and custodian explicit, helping clients understand who is responsible for investment decisions and account administration.

Separate custody does not make a portfolio risk-free. Market movements, liquidity constraints and the financial or operational condition of service providers remain relevant. Clients should understand both the management mandate and the bank’s account terms.

Wealth Planning Beyond Portfolio Allocation

Investment management is one part of a wider wealth planning process. Private clients may also need to consider how accounts are held, who is authorised to give instructions and how investments fit with plans for succession or relocation.

Necker Finance’s wealth planning service addresses the organisation of accounts and investments, including arrangements for passing on wealth and moving to Mauritius. The firm describes a process of reviewing the information supplied by clients, making recommendations and following developments through consolidated reporting.

Its published service model distinguishes its role from that of lawyers, notaries and tax advisers, who provide legal and tax advice and prepare the relevant documents. This separation is particularly relevant where personal circumstances involve more than one jurisdiction.

Coordinating these relationships can help clients see how investment decisions relate to their wider plans. The suitability of any arrangement depends on individual circumstances and applicable requirements.

Recognition for the Mauritius Business

The Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award relates to Necker Finance’s Mauritius business. The firm also describes a separate Swiss entity, making it important to distinguish the activities and regulatory arrangements of each company.

For clients considering wealth management services, the award announcement provides an opportunity to examine the firm’s offering alongside practical questions about mandate terms, reporting, custody and access to advice. The recognition does not constitute a recommendation to invest or a guarantee of future performance.

Global Banking & Finance Review congratulates Necker Finance and its team on receiving the Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award.

About Necker Finance

Necker Finance is a wealth management firm established in Mauritius in 2014, with offices in Grand Baie and Tamarin. It offers discretionary and advisory portfolio management to private and institutional clients, and wealth planning services to individuals, families and entrepreneurs.

About Global Banking and Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme recognises achievement and innovation across financial services. Its categories cover areas including banking, investment, wealth management, financial technology, digital transformation and customer experience.

The Best Independent Wealth Manager Mauritius 2026 award forms part of the programme’s recognition of institutions operating within specific financial-services categories and geographic markets.

About Global Banking and Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication covering banking, finance, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, financial technology and global business.

Through its digital platform and magazine, the publication provides news, analysis and industry perspectives for financial professionals, investors and business leaders. Its awards programme recognises organisations across the financial-services sector.

Website: https://necker-finance.com

Email: info@necker.mu

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