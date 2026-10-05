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Morning Bid: The euro has a France problem - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: The euro has a France problem

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Euro Slumps as France’s Fiscal Concerns Weigh on European Markets

Market Overview and Key Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

Currency Movements and Fiscal Concerns

The dollar charged higher on Monday, drawing support from still-lofty Treasury yields even after a weaker-than-expected jobs report dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The move higher in the greenback came at the expense of the euro, which plumbed a 17-month low and traded 0.7% lower, with the common currency weighed down by fiscal concerns in France.

French Market Pressures

French markets are under growing pressure from high debt levels and political gridlock ahead of next year's presidential election. The widening gap between French and German bond yields is also raising concerns that the turbulence could spread more broadly across European markets.

Stock Market Sentiment

Elsewhere, stocks were upbeat, with markets in Europe also set for a strong start.

Asian Market Performance

Trading in the Asia session was thinned given holidays in China, South Korea and Australia's New South Wales, though MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1% and Tokyo's Nikkei was up 2.5%.

Central Bank and Political Developments

Federal Reserve Rate Expectations

Investors are now pricing in less than a 20% chance that the Fed could raise rates in October, though a move in December remains very much on the table..

Japan's Economic Outlook

In Japan, the 30-year government bond yield rose to a record high, ahead of remarks from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the opening of an extraordinary parliamentary session later in the day.

Prime Minister's Anticipated Response

The Nikkei newspaper said last week that she is expected to pledge a nimble response to any unexpected developments in the economy and financial markets.

Brazil's Political Impact on Markets

In Brazil, investors were gearing up for a strong market reaction after right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro outperformed expectations in Sunday's first-round presidential vote and secured a runoff against leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva later this month.

Other Key Financial News

IMF Agreement with Sri Lanka

In other news, the International Monetary Fund said late on Sunday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on the seventh review under the Extended Fund Facility, unlocking about $345 million in financing.

Upcoming Economic Data

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- France, Germany S&P services PMI (September)

- France, Germany S&P composite PMI (September)

- Euro zone producer prices (August)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s public debt has surged to an unprecedented 119% of GDP by end‑June 2026, the highest since 1946, deepening investor concerns ahead of the presidential election. (lemonde.fr)
  • French 10‑year bond yields nearly hit 5%—the highest since 2002—and the spread over German bunds has widened to over 120 basis points, approaching levels last seen during sovereign debt crises. (lemonde.fr)
  • Such fiscal strain and political uncertainty in France are weighing on the euro, contributing to its 17‑month low against the dollar and amplifying risks of contagion across euro‑area markets. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the euro hit a 17-month low?
The euro hit a 17-month low due to fiscal concerns in France, including high debt levels and political gridlock.
How are French markets affecting European trading?
French markets are under pressure from high debt and political uncertainty, raising fears of broader European market volatility.
What is the impact of U.S. Treasury yields on global currencies?
Rising U.S. Treasury yields have strengthened the dollar, negatively impacting the euro and other global currencies.
What is driving concerns about French and German bond yield gaps?
The widening gap between French and German bond yields suggests potential turbulence could spread in European markets.
Which events are expected to influence the market this week?
Key events include S&P PMI data for France and Germany, euro zone producer prices, and remarks by Japan's Prime Minister.

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