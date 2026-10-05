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Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Lidl GB to Launch Over 50 New UK Stores in Major $793 Million Investment

Lidl GB's Expansion and Impact on the UK Grocery Market

Major Investment and Store Openings

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lidl GB, the UK arm of the German discounter, said on Monday it would open over 50 new stores in its current financial year as part of a £600 million ($793 million) investment, stepping-up its battle for a bigger share of Britain's grocery market.

Competitive Landscape Among UK Supermarkets

Rise of Discount Supermarkets

The supermarket, which is owned by Germany's Schwarz Group, and rival discounter Aldi UK have expanded rapidly over the past two decades, transforming Britain's grocery scene and forcing traditional players, including market leader Tesco and number two Sainsbury's, to compete more aggressively on price.

Lidl GB's Market Position

In May, Lidl GB overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fifth-largest grocer by value market share.

Recent Industry Data

Industry data, published last month, showed Lidl GB had a UK market share of 8.7%, up 0.4 percentage points on the year. It is Britain's second-fastest-growing bricks and mortar supermarket after Marks & Spencer.

Financial Performance and Customer Growth

Profit and Turnover Growth

For its year to February 28, 2026, Lidl GB's operating profit rose 9.9% to £345 million on turnover up 10.8% to £13 billion, with the opening of over 40 new stores helping to drive an additional 43 million customer visits.

Competitor Investments

Last week, Aldi UK said it would invest £900 million next year, including in 40 new stores.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Lidl GB is committing £600 million (approximately US $793 million) to open over 50 new stores in the current financial year, marking its most ambitious expansion programme yet (in.marketscreener.com).
  • The retailer overtook Morrisons in May to become Britain’s fifth-largest grocer, with market share rising to around 8.6%–8.7%—its fastest-growing bricks‑and‑mortar supermarket (corporate.lidl.co.uk).
  • In fiscal year ending February 28 2026, Lidl GB’s operating profit grew 9.9% to £345 million on turnover up 10.8% to £13 billion, helped by over 40 new store openings that drove an additional 43 million customer visits (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Meanwhile, rival Aldi UK plans to invest £900 million next year, including opening around 40 new stores and enhancing its distribution network (aldipresscentre.co.uk).
  • Since 2024, Lidl has contributed an estimated £14.5 billion in gross value added to the UK economy, supporting over 281,000 jobs, sourcing two‑thirds of products from British suppliers, and donating surplus food equivalent to 18.5 million meals (corporate.lidl.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new stores will Lidl GB open as part of its investment?
Lidl GB plans to open over 50 new stores in the UK during its current financial year.
What is the total value of Lidl GB's investment drive?
The investment is valued at £600 million, which is approximately $793 million.
How has Lidl's market share changed?
Lidl GB's UK market share rose to 8.7%, up 0.4 percentage points year-on-year.
Who are Lidl GB's major competitors in the UK?
Lidl GB's main competitors include Aldi UK, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Marks & Spencer.
What impact have new store openings had on Lidl GB's performance?
Opening over 40 new stores contributed to a 10.8% increase in turnover and 43 million additional customer visits.

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