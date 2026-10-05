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Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Intesa’s €35 Billion Offer for MPS Secures Top Shareholder Support Amid Italian Bank Merger

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Takeover Bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo moved closer towards securing its takeover target Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the largest shareholder in MPS agreed to accept Intesa's improved offer.

Delfin’s Commitment and Offer Details

Delfin, a family holding company that owns 17.6% of MPS, has committed to tendering its stake under Intesa's €35 billion ($39 billion) share-and-cash offer, Intesa said late on Sunday.

Intesa's bid for MPS is the culmination of a hectic consolidation wave in Italian banking over the past two years.

Challenges to the Takeover

Facing a challenge to its takeover ambitions by MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who in August unveiled a complex defence plan, Intesa on Saturday said it would give MPS shareholders a further €800 million in cash if they reject the counter plan.

Sweetener and Bid Improvements

The sweetener raises the bid's cash component of €3 billion by 25%, but represents an overall improvement of 2.3% based on Friday's closing price.

Under Italian takeover rules, investors must authorise any defence strategy that could block a bid.

Shareholder Decisions and Strategic Implications

Lovaglio has asked shareholders to approve his plan at an October 29 meeting. He said recently they should do so even if they intend to tender their shares to Intesa.

An alternative scenario to Intesa's takeover would keep the pressure up and potentially extract better terms, he said.

Potential Withdrawal and Shareholder Actions

But late on Saturday Intesa said it would withdraw its bid if MPS shareholders approved the defence strategy on October 29.

That means shareholders must reject it if they want to get the sweetened offer.

Delfin’s Role and Wider Implications

Delfin, the financial vehicle of the Del Vecchio family, which controls the world's largest eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, has committed to rejecting Lovaglio's plan on October 29, Intesa said.

($1 = 0.8939 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Delfin, holding 17.6% of MPS, has committed to tender its shares to Intesa’s improved €35 billion bid, rejecting MPS CEO Lovaglio’s defence plan – a critical shift that strengthens Intesa’s takeover position. (adnkronos.com)
  • Intesa sweetened its original June offer by adding €800 million in cash—raising the per‑share cash component from €1.00 to €1.25—representing a 25% increase in cash value and approximately a 2.3% uplift overall based on recent share prices. (publicnow.com)
  • MPS shareholders must reject CEO Luigi Lovaglio's counter‑proposal at the October 29 vote; Intesa has warned it will withdraw the offer if Lovaglio’s defence strategy is approved. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena worth?
Intesa Sanpaolo has made a €35 billion share-and-cash offer to acquire Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Who is the largest shareholder backing Intesa's bid for MPS?
Delfin, the Del Vecchio family's holding company, which owns 17.6% of MPS, has committed to the offer.
What additional incentive did Intesa offer to MPS shareholders?
Intesa offered an extra €800 million in cash if MPS shareholders reject the current defence plan.
When will MPS shareholders decide on the proposed defence plan?
MPS shareholders are set to vote on the alternative defence plan on October 29.

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