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UK's BT Group acquires TalkTalk out of administration - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's BT Group acquires TalkTalk out of administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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BT Group Acquires TalkTalk Out of Administration Pending Regulatory Review

BT Group's Acquisition of TalkTalk: Key Details and Implications

Overview of the Acquisition

Oct 5 (Reuters) - British telecom provider BT Group said on Monday it has acquired broadband operator TalkTalk out of administration. 

Financial Impact of the Deal

Estimated Cash Impact

BT said it expects an about £400 million ($528.40 million)cash impact from the deal in fiscal 2027, comprising both consideration and other cash impacts.

Regulatory Review and Operational Status

Pending Regulatory Review

The company expects a regulatory review of the deal to take place over the coming weeks, pending which TalkTalk and BT will operate separately and continue to compete.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • BT rescues insolvent TalkTalk, reinforcing its broadband market position amid competition and sector fragility
  • Deal entails ~£400 million cash outflow in fiscal 2027, reflecting both purchase price and related cash effects
  • Regulators, including Ofcom and CMA, will review the acquisition in the coming weeks; meanwhile, BT and TalkTalk stay independent and competitive

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BT Group announce regarding TalkTalk?
BT Group announced it has acquired broadband operator TalkTalk out of administration.
What is the expected financial impact of the BT-TalkTalk deal?
BT Group expects about £400 million cash impact from the deal in fiscal 2027.
Will BT Group and TalkTalk operate as one company immediately?
No, they will continue to operate separately and compete pending regulatory review.
When will the regulatory review of the BT-TalkTalk deal take place?
The regulatory review is expected to take place over the coming weeks.

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