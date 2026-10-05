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German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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German Engineering Orders Fall 5% in August 2026 as Big Contracts Disappear

German Mechanical and Plant Engineering Sector Faces Decline in Orders

Overview of August 2026 Order Performance

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Orders in Germany's mechanical and plant engineering sector fell 5% in real terms in August from a year earlier, as the absence of large-scale contracts weighed on demand after two months of growth, industry association VDMA said on Monday.

Domestic orders declined 2%, while foreign bookings fell 6%.

Orders from euro zone countries fell 10%, twice the decline in non-euro countries.

Expert Commentary on Sector Performance

"After two months of growth, this result is a slight dampener. However, it should be noted that, unlike a year ago, there were no large plant orders in August this year," VDMA chief economist Johannes Gernandt said.

Year-to-Date Trends and Contributing Factors

The sector posted a 4% increase in orders in the first eight months of 2026, although Gernandt said that was partly due to a weak prior-year comparison and a high volume of large orders booked in March and June.

Investment Momentum and Economic Outlook

"There is still a lack of new investment momentum that would point to a sustained economic upswing," he said.

Three-Month Period Analysis: June to August 2026

In the less volatile three-month period from June to August, orders rose 7% in real terms from a year earlier.

Foreign and Domestic Demand Breakdown

Foreign demand increased 11%, offsetting a 1% decline in domestic orders.

Orders from non-euro countries rose 19%, while bookings from euro zone countries fell 9%.

Key Figures at a Glance

AUGUST CHANGE

overall -5% y/y

of which German -2% y/y

foreign -6% y/y

JUNE TO AUGUST +7% y/y

of which German -1%% y/y

foreign +11% y/y

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • August 2026 order intake in Germany’s mechanical and plant engineering sector declined 5% year‑on‑year, with domestic orders down 2% and foreign orders down 6%; euro‑zone demand fell 10%, double the drop versus non‑euro markets.
  • Although August slowed momentum, the June to August 3‑month period still posted a solid 7% order growth year‑on‑year, bolstered by an 11% increase in foreign demand; non‑euro countries led with a 19% rise, while euro‑zone orders slipped 9%.
  • First eight months of 2026 saw a 4% overall order increase, supported by weak prior‑year comparisons and large project bookings earlier in the year; however, underlying investment momentum remains subdued.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German engineering orders fall in August 2026?
Orders fell mainly due to the absence of large-scale contracts, reversing the previous two months of growth.
How did domestic and foreign orders perform?
Domestic orders declined 2% while foreign bookings dropped 6% year-on-year in August.
What was the difference between euro zone and non-euro countries?
Orders from euro zone countries fell 10%, double the 5% decline in non-euro countries.
Did orders increase during June to August 2026?
Yes, in the three months from June to August, overall orders rose 7%, driven by strong foreign demand.
What does the VDMA say about the sector's outlook?
VDMA notes a lack of new investment momentum, indicating no sustained economic upswing yet.

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