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Romania destroys marine drone near Neptun Deep gas project, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Romania Destroys Marine Drone Near Neptun Deep Gas Platform Amid Security Fears

Security Incident Near Neptun Deep Gas Project

BUCHAREST, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to destroy a marine drone spotted a few hundred metres from the Black Sea gas project Neptun Deep, Defence Minister Radu Miruta said on Thursday.

The incident underscores the growing threat to critical energy infrastructure in the Black Sea from drones and mines linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, with Neptun Deep expected to make Romania the European Union's largest gas producer when it comes onstream in 2027.

Regional Security Concerns

NATO-member Romania shares a 614-km (382-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones breaching its airspace over the last four years and mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

Previous Drone and Mine Incidents

Thursday's incident follows similar action earlier this month when army divers destroyed two Gerbera-type drones drifting in the exclusive economic zone near the offshore Neptun Deep project.

Official Statements and Responses

"In order to protect the lives of the several hundred people working on the platform and to secure critical infrastructure, the decision was made to destroy (the marine drone)," Miruta said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He did not state the origin of the drone but said Ukraine had confirmed that it did not belong to its forces.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan blamed Russia.

"I strongly condemn the intensification of these types of irresponsible incidents on the part of the Russian Federation," he wrote in a separate Facebook statement. "We remain vigilant alongside NATO allies to defend ourselves and repel such challenges."

Broader Black Sea Security Measures

NATO states Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey, which share the Black Sea with Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, have neutralised more than 150 mines drifting across trade lanes.

Joint Task Force Initiatives

The three states in July agreed to expand a joint task force that clears mines floating in the Black Sea to include missions to protect critical infrastructure.

Neptun Deep Project Ownership

Romania's Neptun Deep is jointly owned by OMV Petrom and state gas producer Romgaz.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Romania deployed F‑16 fighter jets to neutralize a marine drone a few hundred metres from the Neptun Deep platform, safeguarding both personnel and the yet‑to‑be‑operational energy infrastructure. (apnews.com)
  • Neptun Deep, jointly owned by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is a strategic deep‑sea gas project slated to begin production in 2027 and expected to make Romania the EU’s largest gas producer. (omv.com)
  • Regional efforts through the NATO‑linked Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group—expanded in July 2026 to include protecting critical undersea infrastructure—have neutralized over 150 mines, reinforcing maritime security around energy and trade routes. (english.mapn.ro)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Romania's Neptun Deep gas project?
Romania destroyed a marine drone spotted close to the Neptun Deep gas platform to protect critical energy infrastructure.
Why was the marine drone near the Neptun Deep gas project destroyed?
The drone posed a potential threat to several hundred workers on the platform and to critical infrastructure.
Who is believed to be responsible for the drone threat?
Romanian officials blame the Russian Federation for such incidents, though the drone's exact origin was not confirmed.
What is Neptun Deep and why is it important?
Neptun Deep is an offshore Black Sea gas project expected to make Romania the EU's largest gas producer by 2027.
How are NATO members responding to threats in the Black Sea?
Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey have neutralised over 150 mines and expanded joint efforts to secure critical Black Sea infrastructure.

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