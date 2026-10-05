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Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Air Liquide Unveils €4 Billion Share Buyback and 2030 Margin Growth Plan

Air Liquide's Strategic Initiatives and Financial Outlook

Launch of €4 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide on Monday launched a €4 billion ($4.5 billion) share buyback plan and said it aimed to raise its operating margin by 400 to 600 basis points by 2030 as part of a new mid-term strategy.

Details of the Shareholder-Return Programme

The buyback marks Air Liquide's first large-scale shareholder-return programme of its kind and is set to be completed by the end of 2028 alongside continued dividend growth. It forms part of a planned capital allocation of more than €40 billion for 2026-2030, of which over half is earmarked for industrial investment and acquisitions.

CEO Statement and Capital Allocation Strategy

Comments from CEO François Jackow

"Our profitability allows us to evolve our capital allocation beyond investments and acquisitions in our core businesses," CEO François Jackow said in a statement published ahead of the company's Capital Markets Day event.

Investor Activity and Calls for Efficiency

Elliott Investment Management's Involvement

Elliott Investment Management has reportedly built an undisclosed stake in Air Liquide and has been engaging with the French industrial-gases group for months, calling for margin improvements and a sharper focus on efficiency and capital returns.

Growth Forecasts and Market Position

Sales Growth Projections Through 2030

Air Liquide, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, also forecast average sales growth of 5% a year, plus or minus 1 percentage point, through 2030.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = €0.8935)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • €4 billion share buyback—first large‑scale program—alongside continued dividend growth under BEYOND strategy (2026–2030) (airliquide.com)
  • Operating margin to improve by 400–600 basis points by 2030, supported by sales growth (+5 % CAGR) and efficiency gains (airliquide.com)
  • Activist investor Elliott built a stake and has been pressing Air Liquide to narrow its margin gap with rivals like Linde, which had ~30 % vs Air Liquide’s ~21 % mid‑2026 (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of Air Liquide's new share buyback programme?
Air Liquide has launched a €4 billion share buyback programme to be completed by the end of 2028.
What margin improvement is Air Liquide targeting by 2030?
Air Liquide aims to increase its operating margin by 400 to 600 basis points by 2030.
How does the buyback fit into Air Liquide's capital allocation plans?
The buyback is part of a capital allocation plan exceeding €40 billion for 2026-2030, with over half earmarked for industrial investment and acquisitions.
Who is calling for margin improvements at Air Liquide?
Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Air Liquide and is urging for greater efficiency and improved margins.
What is Air Liquide's projected annual sales growth through 2030?
Air Liquide forecasts average annual sales growth of 5%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, through 2030.

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