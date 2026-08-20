Armed Men Board Tanker off Yemen and Divert Vessel Toward Somalia – UKMTO

Incident Overview and Details

Initial Boarding and Vessel Diversion

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A tanker was boarded by six armed people who took control of the vessel and diverted it towards Somalia, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.

Location and Approach of Unauthorized Vessel

UKMTO earlier said it had received a report of an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla, where the tanker, travelling west in the Gulf of Aden, reported being approached by an unauthorised vessel.

Status of Tanker and Crew

UKMTO provided no further details and did not say whether the tanker or its crew were safe.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Michael Georgy and Sharon Singleton)