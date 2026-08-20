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Finance

Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Armed Men Board Tanker off Yemen and Divert Vessel Toward Somalia – UKMTO

Incident Overview and Details

Initial Boarding and Vessel Diversion

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A tanker was boarded by six armed people who took control of the vessel and diverted it towards Somalia, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.

Location and Approach of Unauthorized Vessel

UKMTO earlier said it had received a report of an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla, where the tanker, travelling west in the Gulf of Aden, reported being approached by an unauthorised vessel.

Status of Tanker and Crew

UKMTO provided no further details and did not say whether the tanker or its crew were safe.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Michael Georgy and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The hijacking underscores a resurgence of piracy and armed boarding attempts in the Gulf of Aden region, which saw 24 such incidents over the past three months and 38 across January–June 2026, including 27 boardings and five hijackings (imo.org).
  • Since early 2025, maritime authorities have documented multiple hijacking and armed-boarding events in the Gulf of Aden, with three hijackings and six boarding/robbery cases reported, highlighting ongoing security threats (maritime.dot.gov).
  • The diverted tanker incident follows earlier episodes in mid‑2026, including a May hijacking of M/T Eureka off Yemen and a July unauthorized boarding south of Mukalla, indicating a severe uptick in Somali pirate operations amid regional instability (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the tanker incident occur?
The incident happened 136 nautical miles east of Yemen's Mukalla in the Gulf of Aden.
Who reported the tanker being boarded?
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the incident.
What happened to the tanker after being boarded?
Six armed people took control of the vessel and diverted it towards Somalia.
Are there details about the safety of the crew?
UKMTO did not provide information on whether the tanker or crew are safe.

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