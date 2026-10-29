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Inhibrx Biosciences drops 23.38% on Wednesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read
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INBX 73.29 -23.38% as of 29 Oct 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
95.66
Open
94.55
Day range
69.27 – 96.79
Volume
1.2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX), listed on its US exchange, has seen notable price movements over the past two weeks. The sequence began with a close at USD 90.5 on Thursday. The following session, Friday, saw a slight decline to USD 89.83, down 0.74% on the day. Monday’s close was USD 89.79, a marginal decrease of 0.04%. On Tuesday, the share price rose to USD 95.3, up 6.14% for the session. Wednesday’s close was USD 98.19, an increase of 3.03%. The next Thursday saw a close at USD 97.1, a decrease of 1.11%. Friday’s session ended at USD 93.38, down 3.83%. The following Monday, the share price closed at USD 88.61, a drop of 5.11%. On Tuesday, the stock closed at USD 95.66, up 7.96% on the day.

On Wednesday, 28 October 2026, Inhibrx Biosciences closed at USD 73.29, representing a decline of 23.38% from the previous session. The session opened at USD 94.55, reached a high of USD 96.79, and a low of USD 69.27. Trading volume for the day was 1,188,734 shares.

Inhibrx Biosciences operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices according to available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Wednesday could be established at the time of this report.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday90.5
Friday89.83-0.74%
Monday89.79-0.04%
Tuesday95.3+6.14%
Wednesday98.19+3.03%
Thursday97.1-1.11%
Friday93.38-3.83%
Monday88.61-5.11%
Tuesday95.66+7.96%
Wednesday73.29-23.38%
Inhibrx Biosciences — daily INBX Delayed
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