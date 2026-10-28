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POMDOCTOR LIMITED ADS rises 23% on Tuesday on its US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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POM 1.39 +23.01% as of 28 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.13
Open
1.32
Day range
1.07 – 1.45
Volume
11.9m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:30 UTC. POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares was last quoted at 0.000034 USD, down 100.00% against the 1.39 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares (ticker: POM) on its US listing have shown notable price movements over the past ten sessions. The earliest session provided closed at USD 0.6429 on Wednesday. The following day, Thursday, the shares closed higher at USD 0.7091, marking a 10.3% increase. On Friday, the price declined to USD 0.6317, a decrease of 10.92% from the previous close. The next session, Monday, saw a further drop to USD 0.5314, down 15.88% on the day.

Tuesday's session brought a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 0.6648, up 25.1%. The following Wednesday saw a significant rise, with the shares closing at USD 3.01, a 352.77% increase. However, the next two sessions saw declines: Thursday closed at USD 2.03, down 32.56%, and Friday closed at USD 1.17, down 42.36%. On the following Monday, the shares closed at USD 1.13, a decrease of 3.42%.

In the latest session on Tuesday, POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares closed at USD 1.39, representing a 23.01% increase from the previous close of USD 1.13. The shares opened at USD 1.32, reached a high of USD 1.45, and touched a low of USD 1.07 during the session. Total volume for the day was 11,876,459 shares.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED operates in the Health Care sector. The shares are not currently included in any major indices. The instrument is traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the price movement on Tuesday could be confirmed.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday0.6429
Thursday0.7091+10.3%
Friday0.6317-10.92%
Monday0.5314-15.88%
Tuesday0.6648+25.1%
Wednesday3.01+352.77%
Thursday2.03-32.56%
Friday1.17-42.36%
Monday1.13-3.42%
Tuesday1.39+23.01%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened0.000034+0.00%
22:20 UTC0.000034+0.00%
22:30 UTC latest0.000034+0.00%
POMDOCTOR LIMITED American Depositary Shares — daily POM Delayed
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