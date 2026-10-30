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TOYO Co. US shares rise 23% to close at USD 4.70 on Thursday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read
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TOYO 4.70 +23.04% as of 30 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.82
Open
3.93
Day range
3.92 – 4.73
Volume
2m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

TOYO Co., listed on its US exchange under the ticker TOYO, saw a notable move in its share price during Thursday's session. Reviewing the recent trading history, the shares closed at USD 4 on the previous Friday. On Monday, the price edged down to USD 3.97, a decrease of 0.75% on the day. Tuesday saw a slight recovery, with the shares closing at USD 4, up 0.76%. Wednesday's session ended at USD 4.03, marking a 0.75% increase. The following Thursday, the shares fell to USD 3.86, a decline of 4.22%. The next Friday, TOYO Co. closed at USD 3.94, up 2.07%. The subsequent Monday saw a decrease to USD 3.84, down 2.54%. On Tuesday, the shares closed at USD 3.81, a drop of 0.78%. Wednesday's session ended with a slight increase to USD 3.82, up 0.26%.

On Thursday, 29 October 2026, TOYO Co. shares opened at USD 3.93. During the session, the shares traded between a low of USD 3.92 and a high of USD 4.73. The shares closed at USD 4.70, representing a rise of 23.04% from the previous close of USD 3.82.

Trading volume for the session was 1,973,756 shares. TOYO Co. is not classified under a specific sector and is not listed as a constituent of any major indices in the provided data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Thursday could be established from available information.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Friday4
Monday3.97-0.75%
Tuesday4+0.76%
Wednesday4.03+0.75%
Thursday3.86-4.22%
Friday3.94+2.07%
Monday3.84-2.54%
Tuesday3.81-0.78%
Wednesday3.82+0.26%
Thursday4.7+23.04%
TOYO Co., — daily TOYO Delayed
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