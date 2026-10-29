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High-Trend International Group drops 24.18% on US listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read
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HTCO 1.38 -24.18% as of 29 Oct 2026, 21:15 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
1.82
Open
1.81
Day range
1.20 – 1.86
Volume
348.3k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

High-Trend International Group (HTCO), listed on its US exchange and part of the Industrials sector, saw notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Thursday, saw the shares close at USD 1.16. On Friday, the price declined to USD 1.02, a drop of 12.07% on the day. The following Monday, the shares recovered, closing at USD 1.10, up 7.84%. Tuesday brought a further increase to USD 1.11, a rise of 0.91%.

On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.18, up 6.31%. The next day, Thursday, the price slipped slightly to USD 1.17, a decrease of 0.85%. On Friday, the shares surged, closing at USD 1.53, a gain of 30.77%. The momentum continued into Monday, with a close at USD 1.59, up 3.92%. Tuesday’s session saw a further increase to USD 1.82, a rise of 14.47%.

In the most recent session on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, High-Trend International Group shares closed at USD 1.38, down 24.18% from the previous close. The shares opened at USD 1.81, reached a high of USD 1.86, and fell to a low of USD 1.20 during the session. Trading volume for the day was 348,297 shares.

High-Trend International Group is classified in the Industrials sector and is not currently included in any major indices. The company’s shares have experienced significant volatility over the sessions shown, with both sharp gains and declines.

No verified reason for the price movement on Wednesday could be confirmed at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Thursday1.16
Friday1.02-12.07%
Monday1.1+7.84%
Tuesday1.11+0.91%
Wednesday1.18+6.31%
Thursday1.17-0.85%
Friday1.53+30.77%
Monday1.59+3.92%
Tuesday1.82+14.47%
Wednesday1.38-24.18%
High-Trend International Group — daily HTCO Delayed
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