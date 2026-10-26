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Springview Holdings falls 22.44% on Friday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read
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SPHL 2.42 -22.44% as of 26 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.12
Open
2.82
Day range
2.40 – 3.11
Volume
166.5k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Springview Holdings (ticker: SPHL) on its US listing saw a series of varied moves over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, Monday, saw the shares close at USD 2.25. On Tuesday, the price rose to USD 2.38, a gain of 5.78% on the day. Wednesday brought a decline, with the shares closing at USD 2.31, down 2.94%. Thursday saw a modest rise to USD 2.35, up 1.73%. On Friday, the shares edged lower to USD 2.34, a decrease of 0.43%.

The following Monday, Springview Holdings closed at USD 2.25, a fall of 3.85%. Tuesday’s session saw a recovery, with the shares closing at USD 2.43, up 8%. Wednesday marked a significant increase, as the shares closed at USD 3.54, a rise of 45.68%. On Thursday, the price retreated to USD 3.12, down 11.86%.

In the most recent session, Friday, the shares closed at USD 2.42, a decrease of 22.44% from the previous close of USD 3.12. The session opened at USD 2.82, reached a high of USD 3.11, and touched a low of USD 2.40.

Trading volume on Friday was 166,471 shares. Springview Holdings operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector and is not currently listed on any major indices.

No verified reason for the price movement on Friday could be established from available information.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday2.25
Tuesday2.38+5.78%
Wednesday2.31-2.94%
Thursday2.35+1.73%
Friday2.34-0.43%
Monday2.25-3.85%
Tuesday2.43+8%
Wednesday3.54+45.68%
Thursday3.12-11.86%
Friday2.42-22.44%
Springview Holdings — daily SPHL Delayed
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