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LKQ falls sharply to 17.42 on Friday after sector underperforms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read
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LKQ 17.42 -22.47% as of 26 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
22.47
Open
18.16
Day range
17.21 – 18.29
Volume
23.4m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

LKQ shares on its US listing closed at 17.42 on Friday, a decline of 22.47% from the previous close. The session saw the stock open at 18.16, reach a high of 18.29, and fall to a low of 17.21 before settling at its closing price. This marked a significant move for the Consumer Discretionary sector company.

According to an SEC filing, LKQ submitted an 8-K on Friday, but the filing did not include commentary on the share price movement [1]. Benzinga reported that Baird adjusted its view on LKQ, listing the shares among those with revised expectations [2]. Yahoo noted that LKQ was among the laggards in the Consumer Discretionary sector for the week, alongside other names in the group [3]. ChartMill included LKQ in its coverage of premarket movers for the session, highlighting double-digit declines among small-cap stocks [4].

During Friday’s session, LKQ traded between 17.21 and 18.29, with an opening price of 18.16. The closing price of 17.42 represented the lowest point of the day. The trading volume reached 23,405,566 shares, indicating heightened activity compared to typical sessions.

LKQ operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company is not currently listed as a member of any major indices, according to available data. The session’s trading range and volume suggest that the move was notable within its sector.

The SEC filing on Friday did not provide any direct explanation for the share price movement [1]. While sources such as Benzinga and Yahoo discussed changes in analyst views and sector performance, no single event was confirmed as the reason for the decline [2][3]. LKQ has not issued a public statement addressing the share price move as of the session close.

At this stage, the specific factors behind Friday’s sharp decline remain unconfirmed. Market participants continue to monitor for further updates from the company or additional regulatory disclosures.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday22.1
Tuesday22.18+0.36%
Wednesday21.82-1.62%
Thursday22.36+2.47%
Friday22.23-0.58%
Monday21.52-3.19%
Tuesday21.53+0.05%
Wednesday21.38-0.7%
Thursday22.47+5.1%
Friday17.42-22.47%
LKQ — daily LKQ Delayed
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References

  • SEC EDGAR: LKQ — 8-K filed 2026-10-23
  • Benzinga: Baird Maintains Outperform on LKQ, Lowers Price Target to $23
  • Yahoo: Stocktwits Retail Therapy: Defensive Bets Hold Firm As Hasbro, Kohl’s, Boston Beer Lead Weekly Consumer Gains
  • ChartMill: Premarket Movers: October 23, 2026 US Session

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