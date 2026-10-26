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Nautilus Biotechnology rises 24.62% on Friday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read
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NAUT 3.24 +24.62% as of 26 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.60
Open
2.58
Day range
2.57 – 3.26
Volume
13.8m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Nautilus Biotechnology, listed on its US exchange under the ticker NAUT, saw a volatile week in trading. The week began with the shares closing at USD 2.17 on Monday. On Tuesday, the price declined by 5.53% to close at USD 2.05. Wednesday saw a recovery, with the shares ending the session up 5.37% at USD 2.16. The price remained unchanged on Thursday, closing again at USD 2.16. On Friday, the shares fell by 4.63% to close at USD 2.06.

The following Monday, Nautilus Biotechnology shares rose sharply, closing at USD 2.63, a gain of 27.67% for the session. On Tuesday, the price slipped by 3.04% to close at USD 2.55. Wednesday brought another increase, with the shares closing at USD 2.71, up 6.27%. On Thursday, the price declined by 4.06% to close at USD 2.6.

On Friday, the shares opened at USD 2.58 and traded between a low of USD 2.57 and a high of USD 3.26. The session ended with Nautilus Biotechnology closing at USD 3.24, up 24.62% from the previous close. Trading volume for the day reached 13,794,352 shares.

Nautilus Biotechnology operates in the Health Care sector. The company is not currently included in any major indices. The shares are traded in US dollars on its US listing.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Monday2.17
Tuesday2.05-5.53%
Wednesday2.16+5.37%
Thursday2.16+0%
Friday2.06-4.63%
Monday2.63+27.67%
Tuesday2.55-3.04%
Wednesday2.71+6.27%
Thursday2.6-4.06%
Friday3.24+24.62%
Nautilus Biotechnology — daily NAUT Delayed
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