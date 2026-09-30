GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets property Defence

UK Landlords Eye Defence Firms for Office Space Amid Rising Demand

Defence Sector Drives New Demand in UK Commercial Real Estate

By Iain Withers

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Property investors in Britain are targeting defence clients to capitalise on growing spending on rearmament, including to occupy former bank offices in London's Canary Wharf financial district, real estate companies have told Reuters.

Growth in Defence Technology and Office Demand

A boom in defence technology — from drone programming to AI-enhanced cybersecurity — is stimulating demand for city centre offices and laboratories, on top of interest in traditional out-of-town industrial sites, the companies said.

"Defence used to be all about munitions, but that's totally changed. Now it's about these new technologies," said Jennifer Townsend, a partner at Knight Frank, adding defence firms increasingly wanted to be near British research universities to attract talent. 

European Defence Spending and Space Requirements

European countries are ramping up defence spending to meet tougher NATO targets, creating demand for 37 million square metres over 7 years — equivalent to roughly 5,200 soccer pitches — Savills estimates.

In Britain, up to 3 million square metres of industrial and logistics demand will be needed, plus nearly 250,000 square metres of additional office and research and development space, Savills forecasts. The latter is only about 2-1/2 times the space in HSBC's soon-to-be vacated Canary Wharf skyscraper, but a boost for a sector recovering as companies limit home working.

The 'Golden Triangle' Research Cluster

The 'Golden Triangle' research cluster between London, Cambridge and Oxford is one of the areas benefiting, according to property agencies.

Canary Wharf Estate Seen as Secure

CANARY WHARF ESTATE SEEN AS SECURE

Defence and AI Firms Target Refurbished Offices

In Canary Wharf — once dominated by banks — developer LS Estates told Reuters it was sounding out defence and AI companies to occupy a refurbished nine-floor office once home to Credit Suisse support staff in response to changing demand.

One of Britain's largest industrial landlords, Tritax Big Box, separately told Reuters it has identified defence as a potential growth sector and begun sounding out potential occupiers.

"There is sadly a significant boom in defence. The consequence is there's an awful lot of money being spent in R&D," LS Estates CEO Mark Swetman said, adding that the managed Canary Wharf estate with its own security staff would likely be appealing to prospective defence occupiers.

Laboratory Space and Shifting Interest

The £100 million-plus ($130 million-plus) refit of 17 Columbus Courtyard — backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Oaktree — was originally targeted at life sciences firms with up to 60% of the space earmarked for laboratories, but Swetman said interest from that sector had been lower than expected in the short term.

The high-spec space featuring reinforced floors, access to backup power and advanced ventilation is now seen as a potential fit for defence and AI firms, Swetman said.

Security and Location Preferences for Defence Occupiers

Surging demand from defence occupiers means offices need tighter security and resilience, while some firms were targeting space in Westminster to be close to political decision makers, said Julian Woolgar, a partner at Knight Frank.

Recent Developments and Industry Clustering

Major Openings and Facility Investments

Earlier this month, defence components maker Isembard opened what it said was London's largest factory since World War Two in the city's Southwark district.

The Ministry of Defence meanwhile recently opened the largest indoor drone testing facility in Europe in a Panattoni-developed warehouse in Swindon. One of the world's largest privately owned developers of industrial real estate, Panattoni said it was in active discussions with defence companies for space nearby as it redevelops a former Honda car plant.

Clustering of Defence Suppliers

"Suppliers to the MoD like to cluster, like the Formula One cluster in Oxfordshire," said James Watson, Panattoni's head of development for Southern England and London.

($1 = £0.7569)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Savills forecasts up to 3 million m² of new UK defence‐related industrial, logistics and R&D space over seven years, driven by NATO’s 3.5% GDP target (savills.us).
  • Isembard has opened a 160,000 sq ft factory in Southwark—London’s largest since WWII—for defence and robotics components, with plans to expand workforce to 200 by end‑2027 (themanufacturer.com).
  • The MoD has launched Europe’s largest indoor drone testing facility (545,000 sq ft) in Panattoni Park Swindon—part of a £900 million regeneration of the former Honda plant—underscoring real estate demand from uncrewed system development (panattonieurope.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK office landlords targeting defence clients?
Office landlords see rising demand from defence firms due to increased European defence spending and growth in defence technology.
What is driving office demand in London's Canary Wharf?
The growth of defence technology, AI, and cybersecurity companies is boosting demand for office space in Canary Wharf, especially in secure and modernised buildings.
How much new space is the UK defence sector projected to need?
Savills forecasts the UK will need up to 3 million square metres of industrial and logistics space, plus nearly 250,000 square metres of office and R&D space.
What facilities attract defence firms to city centre offices?
Features such as reinforced floors, backup power, advanced ventilation, and tight security appeal to defence and AI firms seeking resilient office space.
Which UK regions are benefiting from rising defence sector demand?
The 'Golden Triangle' of London, Cambridge, and Oxford, as well as Canary Wharf and industrial hubs like Swindon, are seeing increased demand from the defence sector.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc

Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc

Image for Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say

Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say

Image for South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

Image for Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran

Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran

Image for Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds

Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds

Image for Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom

Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar set for large rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Dollar set for large rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Image for Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Image for China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
Image for Bonds set for bruising September; stocks fare better
Bonds set for bruising September; stocks fare better
Image for China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
Image for Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Image for China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
Image for UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
Image for OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push
OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push
Image for UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says
UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says
Image for Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Image for Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
View All Finance Posts