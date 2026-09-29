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Romanian court rules to detain pro-Russian former presidential candidate pending fraud probe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romanian court rules to detain pro-Russian former presidential candidate pending fraud probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Legal Fraud

Romanian Court Detains Ex-Presidential Candidate Georgescu Amid Fraud Probe

Details of the Detention and Ongoing Investigation

Background of the Case

BUCHAREST, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Romanian court ordered the detention on Tuesday of Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian former frontrunner in a cancelled 2024 presidential election, for 30 days pending a criminal investigation for fraud.

Prosecutors said Georgescu and two other suspects had persuaded a Romanian businessman to give them €1.1 million by making him believe they could help him get a credit line of up to €15 million from a foreign financial institution. He has denied wrongdoing.

Court Proceedings and Rulings

A court initially ruled against detaining Georgescu, placing him under judicial control, a light preventative measure. But prosecutors challenged the decision and on Tuesday the Bucharest Court of Appeals found in their favour. The ruling is final.

Public Reaction

Hundreds of Georgescu supporters gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Bucharest on Tuesday, crying as he walked down the steps, hugging him and giving him flowers.

Political Context and Election Interference

Romania, a member of NATO and the EU, canceled its presidential election in December 2024 over suspected Russian interference in favour of Georgescu, a strong critic of NATO, Brussels and Western support for Ukraine.

Romanian prosecutors said Moscow tried to sway the vote with tactics including cyberattacks and online disinformation, which Russia denied. The ballot was re-run in May 2025 and was ultimately won by pro-European centrist President Nicusor Dan.

Georgescu’s Legal Troubles

Georgescu, who was banned from running again but remains popular, is already on trial in two separate cases, one on charges of attempting to disrupt national security after the election was cancelled, and the second for promoting Romania's 1930s fascist leaders, which is illegal. He denies wrongdoing.

Impact on Romanian Society

The cancellation of the ballot in 2024 left voters deeply divided, stoked mistrust in state institutions and fuelled support for the far right.

(Reporting by Luiza IlieEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bucharest Court of Appeals overturned an earlier, lighter judicial‑control ruling and ordered Georgescu’s detention pending investigation.
  • Prosecutors allege Georgescu and co‑accused convinced a businessman to give €1.1 million under false pretenses about securing a €15 million credit line.
  • Georgescu, whose 2024 candidacy was canceled amid Russian interference allegations, denies wrongdoing and is already facing two other trials related to national‑security and extremist speech.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Calin Georgescu detained by Romanian authorities?
Calin Georgescu was detained for 30 days pending a criminal investigation for alleged fraud relating to persuading a businessman to transfer €1.1 million.
What charges does Calin Georgescu currently face?
Georgescu faces charges of fraud, attempting to disrupt national security, and promoting Romania's 1930s fascist leaders.
How did the public react to Georgescu's detention?
Hundreds of Georgescu supporters gathered outside the courthouse, showing support, crying, and giving him flowers.

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