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Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Former Man City Chairman Urges Board Resignation After Financial Breaches

Manchester City Faces Serious Financial Breach Allegations

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City's directors should step down after an independent commission found the Premier League club guilty of serious financial breaches, said former chairman David Bernstein, who described the situation as "beyond awful".

Details of the Financial Breaches

On Tuesday, the Premier League said City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

The club, which denies wrongdoing, said in a statement it would appeal the ruling.

Bernstein's Reaction and Call for Accountability

"I can't think of a penalty strong enough for this, really. I mean, this is absolutely terrible. I want to raise another question, and that is the position of the board of directors," Bernstein told talkSPORT after the announcement.

Responsibility of the Board and Management

"Because the directors of the club, including the chief executive, who's been there for years and went through this through this period, are responsible for the running of the club in every respect.

"And again, if this was a public company of some sort, I think the directors with something as serious as this, would have to stand down or be suspended pending the outcome of all this ... appeal or no appeal.

"I don't think the present management can credibly continue."

Club's Response and Potential Sanctions

City did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

No sanction has yet been imposed on City, who have until Friday to lodge an appeal. The punishment could range from fines and a points deduction to relegation, but the saga could last for several more months.

Bernstein's Concerns Over Prolonged Proceedings

"If it drags on for a year or two, heaven forbid, that would be the worst thing for everybody," said Bernstein, a lifelong City fan who was chairman from 1998 to 2003 and oversaw their return to the Premier League from the third tier of English soccer.

"... all I would say is that money (a fine) is not sufficient now.

"If these charges stand now and let's say the appeal does not happen or fails, then I'm afraid for the club I love, that they've got to come out of the Premier League. This is beyond awful."

Additional Information

($1=£0.7564)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules—particularly using “sham” commercial agreements and misreporting finances between 2009‑10 and 2017‑18, overstating revenues by as much as £900 million. (the-independent.com)
  • David Bernstein, former chairman (1998–2003), described the findings as “beyond awful” and argued that the current board, including the long-tenured chief executive, should step down or be suspended, regardless of appeal. (apnews.com)
  • Manchester City plans to appeal the verdict by October 2; the range of possible sanctions includes fines, points deductions, or even relegation. Experts warn the saga could drag on for months—or even years—affecting the club and Premier League significantly. (the-independent.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial breaches was Manchester City found guilty of?
An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious financial breaches involving sham contracts and inflating revenue by over £900 million.
What did former chairman David Bernstein say about the situation?
David Bernstein described the situation as 'beyond awful' and stated that the club's board of directors should step down pending the appeal.
What punishments could Manchester City face?
Possible sanctions include fines, points deduction, or relegation, but no decision has been made yet as the club considers an appeal.
Will Manchester City appeal the commission's ruling?
Yes, Manchester City stated they would appeal the ruling regarding the financial breaches.

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