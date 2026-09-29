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Headlines

Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Israel Kills Hamas Commander Izz al-Din Al-Beik in Gaza Airstrike, Officials Report

Details of the Gaza Airstrike

Background of the Incident

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed Izz al-Din Al-Beik, the head of Hamas armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

Statements from Israeli Officials

Prime Minister and Defence Minister's Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military had targeted and killed Beik, who they said has been involved in the planning of attacks and recruitment of militants.

Confirmation from Palestinian Sources

Details from Medics and Hamas

Medics and Hamas sources confirmed Beik's killing in the Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City's Nasr neighbourhood around dawn.

Location of the Strike

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi. Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Izz al‑Din al‑Haddad, also known as Abu Suhaib, had led Hamas’s Al‑Qassam Brigades since May 2025, succeeding Mohammed Sinwar and was a key architect of the Oct 7 attacks (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The strike, described by Israel as precise, also reportedly killed his wife and daughter, and marked the most senior Hamas militant killed since the October U.S.‑backed ceasefire (apnews.com).
  • His death deals a blow to Hamas’s founding generation; analysts note it may pave the way for a new leadership emerging amid stalled U.S.‑mediated ceasefire negotiations (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
Izz al-Din Al-Beik, the head of Hamas's armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Where did the airstrike take place?
The Israeli airstrike targeted an apartment building in Gaza City's Nasr neighbourhood.
Who confirmed the death of Izz al-Din Al-Beik?
Both Israeli and Palestinian sources, including medics and Hamas officials, confirmed his death.
What accusations were made against Izz al-Din Al-Beik?
Israeli officials stated that Al-Beik was involved in planning attacks and recruiting militants.
When did the airstrike occur?
The airstrike took place around dawn on Tuesday.

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