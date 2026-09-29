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Headlines

Migrant shipwreck off Tunisia leaves at least two dead, six reported missing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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World News Migration Mediterranean Humanitarian Europe

At Least Two Dead, Six Missing After Migrant Shipwreck Off Tunisia Coast

Details of the Migrant Shipwreck and Rescue Efforts

Sea-Watch Rescue Operation

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German charity group Sea-Watch said on Tuesday it had rescued 28 migrants and recovered two bodies, including that of a child, following a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia.

Discovery of Survivors and Victims

The group's ship Aurora found five survivors and the dead bodies in a deflated rubber dinghy in the early hours of Tuesday, the charity said.

Rescue from Oil and Gas Platform

It rescued another 23 survivors, including a toddler, from an offshore oil and gas platform where they had taken refuge after the shipwreck.

Missing Persons and Ongoing Search

Those rescued reported that at least six people, including three children, were missing, Sea-Watch said on social media, adding the Aurora was now heading to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Call for European Search-and-Rescue Programme

"Governments celebrate falling arrival numbers as a success. We see what that ‘success’ means: at least two dead and six missing, including three children," said Sea-Watch spokesperson Julia Winkler, calling for a state-run European search-and-rescue programme.

Context: Migration Trends and Fatalities

Arrival Numbers in Italy

Over 22,000 sea migrants have arrived in Italy so far in 2026, interior ministry data showed, compared to more than 50,000 reported in the same period of 2025.

Mediterranean Deaths and Missing Persons

In the same period, more than 1,970 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean in a bid to reach Europe, Sea-Watch said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Uras, Editing by Gavin Jones and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The German NGO Sea‑Watch’s ship Aurora rescued 28 migrants and recovered two bodies—including that of a child—from a deflated rubber dinghy off Tunisia’s coast. (Reuters)
  • An additional 23 individuals, including a toddler, were rescued from an offshore oil and gas platform where survivors had taken refuge, with six people—including three children—still missing. (Reuters)
  • Sea‑Watch criticised governments for treating declining migrant arrivals as a success despite recent fatalities, and reiterated its demand for a state‑run European search‑and‑rescue effort. (Reuters)
  • So far in 2026, over 22,000 migrants have arrived in Italy—down from more than 50,000 in the same period of 2025—while nearly 1,970 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean. (Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants died in the shipwreck off Tunisia?
At least two migrants died in the shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia, including a child.
How many migrants are reported missing after the shipwreck?
Six migrants, including three children, are reported missing following the shipwreck.
Who conducted the rescue operation after the Tunisia shipwreck?
The German charity group Sea-Watch conducted the rescue operation and recovered survivors and bodies.
Where were the survivors found after the migrant shipwreck?
Five survivors were found on a deflated dinghy and 23 more were rescued from an offshore oil and gas platform.
How many sea migrants have arrived in Italy in 2026 so far?
Over 22,000 sea migrants have arrived in Italy so far in 2026.

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