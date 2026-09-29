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Headlines

Six dead in military aircraft crash in Russia's far east, Ifx cites defence ministry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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headlines World News Defence Russia Accidents

Six Killed as Russian Military Aircraft Crashes in Amur Region

Russian Military Aircraft Crash in Amur Region

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Russian military aircraft has crashed in Russia's far eastern Amur region, Russian news agency Interfax cited the defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Official Statements

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • The defence ministry confirmed six fatalities from the military aircraft crash in Amur region, highlighting risks in operations across Russia's remote Far East.
  • The accident resonates with previous fatal crashes of aging aircraft in the Amur and Khabarovsk regions, underscoring ongoing concerns about maintenance and safety infrastructure. (rferl.org)
  • Remote and challenging terrain in the Far East complicates search, rescue, and investigation efforts, as seen in earlier incidents like the An‑26 and An‑24 crashes. (rferl.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Russian military aircraft crash occur?
The crash took place in Russia's far eastern Amur region.
How many people died in the Russian military aircraft crash?
Six people died in the crash, according to the Russian defence ministry.
Which agency reported the incident?
Russian news agency Interfax reported the incident, citing the defence ministry.
When did the military aircraft crash in the Amur region happen?
The crash was reported on September 29.

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