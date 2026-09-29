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Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, blocking family's return home - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli settlers attack West Bank village, blocking family's return home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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headlines Middle East Politics Conflict

Israeli Settlers Attack Jalud Village, Blocking Palestinian Family's Return

Violence Erupts in Jalud Village Amid Rising Tensions

By Ali Sawafta and Lina Obeid

Settler Attack and Clashes with Troops

JALUD, West Bank, Sept 29 (Reuters) - More than 100 Israeli settlers have attacked a village in the occupied West Bank, preventing a Palestinian family from returning home and clashing with troops, witnesses said. 

Two houses belonging to the Tubasi family in Jalud village were seized by settlers weeks ago, amid a surge of settler violence and land seizures that have drawn international condemnation. 

The family had been staying elsewhere in the village, north of the city of Ramallah in the Palestinian territory, until Israel's military agreed to escort them back late on Monday night and protect them from the settlers. 

The Night of the Attack

Around ten minutes after they reached the homes, a group of over 100 settlers descended, witnesses said. The settlers set the homes on fire, blocked access roads, and hurled rocks toward Israeli officers, three of whom were injured, the Israeli military said in a statement.

"Due to the violence, the mission to return the family to their homes was not completed," the military said. Troops had the Palestinians go up to the roof when the settlers broke in but then evacuated them as the clashes intensified, witnesses said.

Military Response and Ongoing Tensions

The incident highlights the Israeli military's failure to rein in settlers emboldened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, which has overseen an expansion of settlements and settler outposts in the West Bank.

Official Reactions and Aftermath

Netanyahu's Condemnation

NETANYAHU CONDEMNS VIOLENCE

In a statement, Netanyahu said he strongly condemns the violence and called on law enforcement to prosecute them. Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say settler perpetrators are rarely punished for violence. 

Impact on the Tubasi Family

Wael Tubasi, who owns one of the two homes, told Reuters on Tuesday that the homes "were damaged beyond description".

Extent of the Damage

"They damaged everything — the doors, the tiles were removed, the stairs were removed. They smashed the bathrooms, doors and windows. They left nothing, everything was broken," he said. 

Reuters journalists reached the homes on Tuesday afternoon. Inside, the walls were black, stained with tar and residue from tyres the settlers had brought in and set ablaze. 

Around half a dozen Israeli soldiers were patrolling the area. The Tubasi family was not present. 

The military said its forces had arrested two settlers and launched an investigation. 

Wider Impact Across the West Bank

Further Acts of Violence

Elsewhere in the West Bank on Tuesday, settlers set fire to cars in the village of Al Mughayyir and spraypainted the word "revenge" on the outside of an apartment building. 

Voices from the Community

Moussa Mohammed Hamdan, a village resident, said of the settlers: "Wherever they see cars, livestock or olive trees, they destroy them — anything that can hurt us. But God willing, we will remain patient."   

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Mohammad Torokman, Ammar Awad and Lina Obeid; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident in Jalud reflects a broader spike in orchestrated settler violence and land seizures that have intensified since late 2022, with studies showing a sharp rise in extremist attacks and nearly 130% more settler assaults since 2023. (aljazeera.com)
  • The current Israeli government has accelerated settlement expansion dramatically—approving over 54 new settlements in 2025 alone, plus dozens of outposts and over 63,000 housing units—undermining the feasibility of a contiguous Palestinian state. (eeas.europa.eu)
  • International response includes condemnation and increased scrutiny: experts and UN inquiries report complicity of Israeli forces in settler attacks, while European and U.S. officials have criticized Israel’s permissive approach toward settlers and backtracked on trade with settlements. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Jalud village in the West Bank?
More than 100 Israeli settlers attacked the village, set homes on fire, and blocked a Palestinian family's return, clashing with Israeli troops.
Why were the Tubasi family unable to return to their homes?
Settlers seized and damaged their homes, and violent clashes prevented the military from completing the mission to return the family.
What actions did the Israeli military take during the incident?
The military tried to escort the family back to their homes, clashed with settlers, and arrested two settlers while launching an investigation.
Has the Israeli government responded to the attack?
Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the violence and called for prosecution of the perpetrators.
Were similar attacks reported elsewhere in the West Bank?
Yes, settlers set fire to cars and vandalized property in the nearby village of Al Mughayyir.

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