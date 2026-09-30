GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar set for September rise, mainly at euro's expense - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar set for September rise, mainly at euro's expense

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dollar Set for Biggest Monthly Rise Against Euro in 14 Months Amid Global Uncertainty

Dollar Strengthens Amid Diverging Economic Conditions

By Tom Westbrook

Dollar Nears Yearly High Against Euro

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar stood near this year's high versus the euro on Wednesday and was poised for the largest monthly rise against it for 14 months, powered by US growth and rising US interest rates in contrast to the energy and debt worries swirling in Europe.

Overnight, the euro dipped to its lowest since May 2025, at $1.1312, and traded nearby at $1.1339 in Asia. The euro is also testing support around 178 yen.

Through September the dollar is up nearly 2.5% on the euro, and the rising greenback also pushed its Australian counterpart below 70 cents for the first time since early August.

Factors Behind the Euro's Weakness

"The US economy is running hot, Europe is losing the global AI race, and energy supplies and French politics remain big concerns for the euro," said Brent Donnelly, president of foreign exchange trading at analytics firm Spectra Markets.

Earlier this month benchmark European gas prices spiked to their highest since 2022.

French markets are under pressure from debt and political gridlock, ahead of next year's presidential election, and the spread with German yields has blown beyond 115 basis points to its widest since 2012.

The skew in options prices has tipped sharply in recent sessions to favour buying protection against further euro falls — though Donnelly says the dollar probably needs strong US data to make further headway from here.

Dollar's Performance Against Other Currencies

Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen Trends

The dollar also made a 16-1/2-month top on the Swiss franc overnight at 0.8358 francs. The franc has suffered, in part, because investors have gone looking for low-yielding alternatives to yen to sell in search of carry elsewhere.

The yen has fallen out of favour as a short against the dollar following US-Japan yen buying in July and August, which has been followed by warnings not to test their resolve, as well as a pickup in the pace of Japanese rate hikes.

The dollar has fallen 1.5% on the yen in September.

Upcoming Economic Data and Market Expectations

Key US and Australian Data Releases

DATA TO LEAD

The Fed's preferred inflation yardstick, US core PCE, is due out later on Wednesday though the market is focused on Friday's US jobs report which, if strong, could reinforce expectations that US interest rates are on the rise.

Some of those expectations took a hit overnight when influential New York Fed President John Williams said there is "no need for urgency" in raising rates. Two-year Treasury yields fell about 3.5 basis points and Fed funds futures pricing for a rate hike next month dialled back to 50% from 71%.

Australian Dollar and Market Sentiment

Australian inflation figures due later on Wednesday could lend support to the Aussie, which slipped after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said the board discussed holding rates before announcing Tuesday's 25-bp hike.

"The risk is another hike by the RBA, possibly as soon as the next policy meeting in November. However, another hike is already priced in by markets," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of foreign exchange, Joe Capurso.

"We still consider the next big move in AUD/USD is down not up," he said. The Australian dollar hovered around $0.6986 early in the Asia session, 20 pips above its overnight low, and the New Zealand dollar, which hit its lowest since last November overnight, was pinned at $0.5638. [AUD/]

Sterling and Yuan Movements

Sterling touched a three-month trough on Tuesday and last sat nearby at $1.3227. The yuan headed for its seventh straight quarterly gain on the dollar in its final session before China's October 1-7 holidays. [CNY/]

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • EUR/USD slipped to $1.1312—the weakest level since May 2025—with the dollar up nearly 2.5% on the euro through September, the largest monthly gain in 14 months (devdiscourse.com).
  • Strong U.S. growth and Fed rate hopes contrast with Europe’s energy price surge and political risks, notably in France, undermining the euro (kiplinger.com).
  • The dollar also hit a 16½-month high versus the Swiss franc as investors fled low‑yielding currencies; yen remained subdued despite past intervention, and central banks in Australia and Japan hold policy shifts in focus (devdiscourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar rising against the euro?
The US dollar is rising due to strong US economic growth and expectations of higher US interest rates, while Europe faces energy and debt issues.
How much has the dollar gained against the euro in September?
The dollar has gained nearly 2.5% on the euro during September.
What factors are weighing on the euro?
The euro is being weighed down by energy supply risks, concerns about French politics and debt, and the perception that Europe is lagging in the global AI race.
How are other currencies performing against the dollar?
The dollar reached multi-month highs against the Swiss franc and Australian dollar and saw a recent decline versus the yen.
Which economic data are traders watching this week?
Traders are focused on the US core PCE inflation data and the upcoming US jobs report for signals on future interest rate changes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience

Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience

Image for Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

Image for China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Image for UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows

UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows

Image for OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push

OpenAI takes on Meta with dots agent in autonomous AI push

Image for UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says

UK business morale hits 17-month low, Lloyds says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion
Image for Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
Qatari mediators press peace deal between US and Iran
Image for Soccer-Man City guilty of using 'sham' deals to distort finances, Premier League says
Soccer-Man City guilty of using 'sham' deals to distort finances, Premier League says
Image for Exclusive-Anthropic IPO prospectus lays bare deep dependence on Big Tech partners
Exclusive-Anthropic IPO prospectus lays bare deep dependence on Big Tech partners
Image for Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'
Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'
Image for Dollar hits 16-month high on euro and Swiss franc as US yields top 5%
Dollar hits 16-month high on euro and Swiss franc as US yields top 5%
Image for Oil prices settle down 2.5% on signs Middle East exports recovering
Oil prices settle down 2.5% on signs Middle East exports recovering
Image for Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says
Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says
Image for At UN, developing nations call for bigger say in shaping AI future
At UN, developing nations call for bigger say in shaping AI future
Image for Analysis-UK's Burnham restores some hope, but near-term fixes prove elusive
Analysis-UK's Burnham restores some hope, but near-term fixes prove elusive
Image for ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report
ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report
Image for Italy's Juventus to ask investors for up to €250 million
Italy's Juventus to ask investors for up to €250 million
View All Finance Posts