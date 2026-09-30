GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU's emergency diesel stocks are mainly in Germany and France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU's emergency diesel stocks are mainly in Germany and France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Energy

EU Emergency Diesel Reserves Largely Held by France and Germany Amid Shortages

US Pressure and EU Diesel Stockpiles: Current Situation and Implications

By Ahmad Ghaddar

US Urges Release of Emergency Diesel Stocks

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is urging Europe to release emergency diesel stocks, sources say, putting the spotlight on the EU's stockpiles and those of France and Germany, which together account for more than a third of the bloc's strategic diesel reserves.

Impact of Diesel Price Surge

Diesel prices have surged to record or near-record levels in several markets, including in Europe, turning the fuel into a political and economic concern because it underpins trucking, agriculture and industry.

US Frustration with France and Germany

US officials are particularly frustrated with France and Germany, which they believe have fallen short of commitments made under a coordinated International Energy Agency emergency release of oil stocks agreed earlier this year to help offset supply disruptions linked to the Iran war, said the sources familiar with the US effort.

The EU did not immediately respond to requests for comment on US allegations that members were not living up to commitments.

EU Diesel Reserves: Data and Compliance

Current Stock Levels

European Union countries held about 39 million metric tons of emergency gasoil and diesel stocks, according to the latest available Eurostat data, for May 2025.

France and Germany's Share

Germany held 5.6 million tons and France 8.2 million tons, meaning the two countries together accounted for about 35% of the EU's strategic reserves.

EU Emergency Oil Stock Rules

EU rules require member states to maintain emergency oil stocks covering at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of domestic consumption, whichever is greater. The bloc as a whole is complying with the rules.

Challenges Facing European Governments

Reduced Russian Imports and Refining Capacity

The dispute highlights the balancing act facing European governments. Having cut reliance on Russian fuel imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and significantly slashed its own refining capacity over the past two decades, Europe has become increasingly dependent on diesel imports from the US, especially as the Iran war slashes Middle East supplies.

IEA Emergency Stock Release Agreement

The IEA agreed in March to release around 400 million barrels of emergency stocks globally, with the US providing 172 million barrels and EU countries committing to supply 20% of the overall volume.

Potential for Additional Stock Releases

EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday that the bloc had discussed possible additional stock releases with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol but had not yet decided whether to ask member states to release more.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Alex Lawler and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • France holds approximately 8.241 million tonnes and Germany about 5.597 million tonnes of emergency gasoil/diesel stocks as of May 2025—together roughly 35% of the EU’s total strategic reserves (38.976 million tonnes) (ec.europa.eu).
  • The US administration, frustrated at perceived shortfalls in commitments by France and Germany, is urging the EU to draw down diesel reserves to counter sharp price spikes tied to Middle East disruptions and the Iran war (marketscreener.com).
  • The EU and IEA coordinated release of around 400 million barrels of emergency oil—of which EU countries are to contribute about 20%—is under active discussion; however, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen says no decision has been made yet to call on further stock releases (energy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries hold the largest emergency diesel stocks?
France and Germany hold over 35% of the EU's strategic diesel reserves, making them the largest holders within the bloc.
Why has the US urged Europe to release emergency diesel stocks?
The US is urging Europe to release emergency diesel stocks to help offset global supply disruptions and rising diesel prices.
How much emergency gasoil and diesel does the EU hold?
As of May 2025, the EU held about 39 million metric tons of emergency gasoil and diesel stocks.
What triggered the recent diesel price surge in Europe?
Diesel prices surged due to supply disruptions linked to the Iran war and reduced refining capacity in Europe.
What are the EU rules on emergency oil stocks for member states?
EU rules require members to maintain emergency oil stocks covering at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of domestic consumption.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Latvia's airBaltic gambled by filing for US bankruptcy, prime minister says 

Latvia's airBaltic gambled by filing for US bankruptcy, prime minister says 

Image for Israeli strikes kill seven people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes kill seven people in Gaza, medics say

Image for Vatican envoy discusses humanitarian issues, visits POWs in Russia, Foreign Ministry says

Vatican envoy discusses humanitarian issues, visits POWs in Russia, Foreign Ministry says

Image for UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research

UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research

Image for Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

Image for Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club

Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to tackle inflation impact
Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to tackle inflation impact
Image for Contract vote looms for Boeing workers after improved offer
Contract vote looms for Boeing workers after improved offer
Image for Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Image for UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
Image for European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says
European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says
Image for Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 
Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 
Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Image for ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
Image for Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Image for FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
Image for Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Image for ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
View All Finance Posts