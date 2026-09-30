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Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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PM Burnham Voices Concern Over Sale of Manchester City After Finance Breach

Prime Minister's Response to Manchester City's Financial Breach

Burnham's Concerns Over Potential Sale

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would be "really concerned" if Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners decided to sell the club after they were found guilty of serious breaches of financial rules.

Burnham praised the ownership group led by Sheikh Mansour for its investment in Manchester since taking over the club in 2008.

"I would be really concerned to lose them," he told the BBC. "They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is."

Details of the Financial Breach

Premier League's Findings

The Premier League said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

City have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal.

Comparisons with Everton's Case

Burnham's Perspective on Fairness

Burnham, who was previously the mayor of Greater Manchester, drew parallels with Everton's battle with the league's profit and sustainability rules, when he argued the club he supports had not been treated fairly. 

Everton's Sanctions

Everton received a 10-point deduction, that was later reduced to six points, after being found to have breached the league's financial rules over a three-year period ending in 2022.

"It would be wrong of me to leap to one side given the experience that I'd had before," he said.

Future Implications and Burnham's Stance

With sanctions yet to be determined and appeals expected, Burnham acknowledged there was "a lot at stake" for City, their supporters and Manchester, but said it would be inappropriate for him to intervene in the disciplinary process.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing. editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham praised the Abu Dhabi ownership under Sheikh Mansour for significant city-wide investment since 2008, warning their departure would be a major loss for modern Manchester (reddit.com).
  • Manchester City were found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules, including use of “sham” commercial contracts to inflate revenue and hide costs, with sanctions still pending amid an ongoing appeal (apnews.com).
  • Burnham, drawing on his Greater Manchester mayoral experience, cautioned against jumping to conclusions and noted parallels with Everton's well‑publicized PSR sanctions; he stressed it would be inappropriate for him to intervene in disciplinary proceedings (bbc.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PM Andy Burnham concerned about Manchester City's ownership?
PM Burnham values the investment and partnership the Abu Dhabi owners have provided to Manchester and Manchester City, and is concerned about losing their support after financial rule breaches.
What financial breaches was Manchester City found guilty of?
Manchester City was found guilty of using sham commercial contracts to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million over nearly a decade.
What has Manchester City said about the financial allegations?
Manchester City has denied any wrongdoing and stated they will appeal against the allegations and sanctions.
How is Everton's situation similar to Manchester City's?
Both clubs faced investigations and penalties regarding breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, with Everton receiving a points deduction.
Will PM Andy Burnham intervene in Manchester City's disciplinary process?
Burnham stated it would be inappropriate for him to intervene in the process, acknowledging the significant stakes involved.

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