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Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Leonardo Increases 2026 Order Outlook Following Strong Nine-Month Profits

Leonardo's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Order Outlook Raised After Strong Nine-Month Results

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo lifted its full-year outlook for orders for a second time this year on Thursday, after reporting strong growth in orders and profitability in the first nine months of 2026.

Updated Order Guidance and Acquisition Impact

• The state-controlled group said it now expects new orders to reach €29.5 billion ($33.2 billion) in 2026, including the contribution from recently acquired Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV), up from the already raised guidance of €28.2 billion in July

• Leonardo completed the €1.6 billion acquisition of IDV from Italian truck maker Iveco in mid-March to strengthen its position in the land defence sector

Profitability and Order Backlog Growth

• The company reported a 29.3% year-on-year rise in core profits for the first nine months of the year and new orders increased 22.4%, excluding IDV

• Including IDV, new orders were up 27.8% to €23.3 billion and the order backlog was up 27.7% to just over €60 billion

Management Statements on Performance and Strategy

• The results "show a further improvement in the Group's overall performance across all divisions, with a solid increase in revenues and significant growth in both profitability and cash generation," the group said in a statement

• The nine-month results "confirm the soundness of our growth strategy, underpinned by financial strength, a strong commercial proposition, the breadth and depth of our offering, and expanding production capacity," Chief Executive Lorenzo Mariani said

• Mariani added that alliances, joint ventures and M&A remained key in supporting the group's long-term growth

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Full‑year 2026 order guidance lifted again, now at €29.5 billion, reflecting IDV merger strength.
  • Nine‑month core profit rose ~29 %, new orders up ~22 % (27.8 % including IDV); backlog surged ~27.7 % to over €60 billion.
  • The IDV acquisition (completed mid‑March for €1.6 billion) significantly bolstered land‑defence capabilities and group performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Leonardo's updated 2026 order outlook?
Leonardo now expects new orders to reach €29.5 billion in 2026, up from its previous guidance of €28.2 billion.
How much did Leonardo's nine-month core profits increase?
Leonardo reported a 29.3% year-on-year rise in core profits for the first nine months of the year.
What impact did the Iveco Defence Vehicles acquisition have?
The €1.6 billion acquisition of IDV strengthened Leonardo's land defence sector position and contributed to the higher new orders.
How much did new orders increase excluding IDV?
Excluding IDV, Leonardo's new orders increased by 22.4% year-on-year.
What is the value of Leonardo's order backlog as of the latest report?
Leonardo's order backlog rose 27.7% to just over €60 billion.

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