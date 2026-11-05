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Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Diageo Reports Unexpected Q1 Sales Growth as North America Decline Slows

Diageo’s First-Quarter Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Unexpected Rise in Organic Net Sales

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Diageo posted an unexpected rise in first-quarter organic net sales after a slower-than-expected decline in top market North America, with CEO Dave Lewis calling the results a step in the right direction for the world's largest spirits maker. 

Leadership Changes and Company Overhaul

Dave Lewis Takes the Helm

Lewis, nicknamed "Drastic Dave" for his cost-cutting measures at Tesco and Unilever, joined Diageo in January and has moved to overhaul the company and revive growth after years of weak demand.   

Sales Performance Breakdown

Organic Net Sales Growth Surpasses Expectations

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer, posted organic net sales growth of 0.6% for the three months ended September 30, compared with a 0.4% decline expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

North America Market Analysis

Decline Slows in Key Brands

Organic net sales declined 3.6% in North America, its largest market, compared with a 6.7% drop expected by analysts, with growth in Guinness and Johnnie Walker negated by double-digit declines in the Don Julio and Casamigos tequila brands and Crown Royal whisky. 

Diageo has been grappling with sluggish demand in North America, and Lewis had pledged to restore performance in the region without sacrificing profits.

CEO Statement and Market Outlook

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

"Whilst the market remains challenging, and volatility continues given the geopolitical uncertainty and impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on energy, supply and distribution, results in the first quarter represent a small step in the right direction," Lewis said in a statement. 

North America remained the group's biggest challenge, he added.

Cost-Cutting and Growth Strategies

Strategic Focus and Cost Reduction Plans

In August, Lewis laid out his strategy to cut $1 billion in costs, hone focus on fast-growing categories such as Guinness and canned cocktails, and lower prices on some brands.

Outlook for the Year

Diageo, which also makes Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum and Tanqueray gin, kept its organic net sales outlook broadly flat for the year. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Diageo CEO Dave Lewis, nicknamed “Drastic Dave,” is implementing a sweeping $1 billion cost‑cutting and restructuring plan to revive growth and restore competitiveness (lse.co.uk)
  • North America remains the biggest drag despite improvement; gains in Guinness and Johnnie Walker were offset by steep drops in tequila (Don Julio, Casamigos) and Crown Royal (moneyweek.com)
  • Diageo maintains a broadly flat organic net sales outlook for the full year, while its three‑year turnaround aims to improve operating profit, free cash flow, and leverage via an agile new operating model (diageo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Diageo's first-quarter sales results?
Diageo posted a 0.6% rise in organic net sales for the first quarter, outperforming analyst expectations of a 0.4% decline.
How did Diageo perform in North America?
Diageo's North America sales declined by 3.6%, a slower drop than the 6.7% expected by analysts.
What strategy has CEO Dave Lewis implemented at Diageo?
CEO Dave Lewis has focused on cost-cutting, investing in fast-growing product categories, and lowering prices on some brands to improve performance.
Which Diageo brands experienced growth and decline?
Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer saw growth, while Don Julio and Casamigos tequila brands and Crown Royal whisky experienced double-digit declines.
What is Diageo's outlook for the year?
Diageo maintained a broadly flat organic net sales outlook for the year despite ongoing market challenges.

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